risk of colds, sinusitis and pain. How to survive the crazy weather

A rapid collapse of temperaturepassing from one day to the next, but also within the same day from extremely high values ​​to values ​​below the seasonal averages (as has happened in the last few hours) can compromise our health.

No one is free from it, even if the most affected are children, the elderly and those suffering from a chronic condition. The sudden changes in temperature represent a stress test for the body, similar to that artificially induced by the passage of the torrid summer heat outside, in the (often excessive) coolness of air-conditioned houses. In fact, our body is not ready for a sudden change. Rather it needs to acclimatise. It does so with great efficiency, but gradually. And, in light of what’s happening these days, he’s not really given the time.

THE THERMOSTAT

Our body has its own highly efficient thermostat which, involving a series of organs and systems (from the thyroid, to the circulatory system, to the nervous system, to the adipose tissue), manages to keep the body temperature constant at around 37 degrees. But it can take anywhere from a few hours to several days (up to two weeks) to adjust to changes in atmospheric temperature. And if the mercury column collapses within a few hours, our body is unable to cope with these sudden and accentuated variations.

Sudden changes in temperature can cause colds, sinusitis, intestinal disorders and awaken osteo-articular pains that had subsided in the summer. The fluctuating climate in particular opens the door to viruses (especially adenoviruses and other respiratory viruses, while the flu has not yet arrived in our hemisphere) and bacteria. This happens because the mucous membranes of the nose and upper respiratory tract are no longer able to “sweep” these unwanted guests away. The cold (especially the sudden one) disables the movement of the “cilia”, a sort of “hair” with which the cells of the respiratory mucous membranes are equipped, the function of which is precisely to convey germs and foreign substances outwards , with which we constantly come into contact. In short, it is not technically the lower temperature that makes us cold or gives us bronchitis, but rather the fact that our defense system against infections is disabled.

It should be kept in mind that the “cold shock” can also favor intestinal problems, causing crampy abdominal pains and diarrhea, not necessarily linked to an infectious gastro-enteritis. People suffering from heart disease and arterial hypertension may also be affected by this fluctuating climate. So how can we defend ourselves against this tarantella of temperatures? To start by dressing in layers, so that we can quickly adjust to the mercury column, even when we are away from home, by adding or subtracting layers of clothing.

THE CALORIE

The diet will also have to be adapted to the climate. But let’s wait to increase calories since the heat could return. Maintain adequate hydration, continue with hot or cold teas and herbal teas. Good is to repopulate the body with “good” bacteria, such as those found in yogurt, kefir and fermented milk drinks rich in healthy bacterial strains. The short-term variability of temperatures is also one of the symptoms of climate change, which is becoming our daily life. This represents an adaptation challenge for man, who is not always able to face it adequately. And the consequences are far from trivial. An important international study by Yao Wu and colleagues, published in the Lancet Planetary Health, investigated the repercussions of the increase in “temperature variability”, highlighted globally in the last twenty years, correlating it to an excess mortality of 4-6% per decade. This research explored the association between temperature variability and mortality in 43 countries or regions. An increasing trend in temperature variability has been identified globally from 2000 to 2019.

THE DANGER

The largest increase occurred in Australia and New Zealand followed by Europe and the Americas and Africa. ‘Although the biological mechanisms have not been fully elucidated, they involve a difficult process of thermal adaptation to temperature variability,’ the study reads.

It is therefore not only extreme temperatures, upwards or downwards, that pose a danger to our health, but also short-term fluctuations.

