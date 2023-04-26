“Risk of collapse”. Healthcare chaos in the red region: the League calls the ministerial inspectors

The situation is alarming. It seems that the patient, by now tried by a general condition of suffering, risks even paralysis. A shock therapy is therefore needed. To invoke her in a loud voice was the Legaworried about the state of health of the patient in question: the sanitary system in Emilia-Romagna. In a note issued in the past few hours, some Carroccio parliamentarians have denounced the “emergency situation” in which to focus on public health in the region governed by Stefano Bonaccini. The Salvini deputies, also on the basis of some reports, therefore asked the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, to intervene soon and evaluate the sending of the ministerial inspectors.

“Risk of paralysis”. The chaos of healthcare in Emilia Romagna

“ The situation is a paralysis risk: the unions have been reporting serious problems for some time organizational problems, due to staff shortages, with repercussions on patients and, above all, on Emergency Department activities. Citizens also complain about delays in bookings “, reads a statement signed by the Lega MPs Elena Murelli, group leader in the Senate Health Commission, Laura Cavandoli and Davide Bergamini. In the note with concerned tones, reference is also made to the “thorny question” raised by the press following the declarations of the former director general of the Department of Health. The latter, in fact, would have denounced serious shortcomings in the management of healthcare resources by regional companies. Anac would also have intervened on the matter.

A reform to “save the system”

The one raised by the League is therefore a request for clarification destined to shake up the regional center-left leaders and reach the ministerial buildings. In recent weeks, the regional councilors Paolo Calvano (Financial Statement) and Raffaele Donini (Health policies) had presented the accounts of the Emilia-Romagna health system announcing: “SWe have reached a balanced budget and thus respond to those who had doubts“. At the same time, Donini had also let the whole complexity of the situation shine through, hoping for a reform necessary to “save the system“. Far more emergency and compromised, however, the condition denounced by Carroccio and brought to the attention of Schillaci.

The complaint of the League: “They have politicized the health system”

“ With a budget deficit, which exceeded 800 million euros in 2022 alone, the health service in our region is in an emergency condition, which can no longer be traced back to the pandemic. The Region is widely aware of these critical issuesalready raised by our council group, but so far it hasn’t lifted a finger “, communicated the Northern League parliamentarians, saying they were forced to ask for the intervention of the ministry”in the face of a situation now a risk of collapse“. The same line was shared by the deputy Jacopo Morronesecretary of the Romagna League, who for years has denounced the “progressive crisis of the Romagna health system thanks to a top-down, unrealistic and, to say the least, unfortunate management of the Vasta Area“. Certainly – argued the exponent of the Carroccio – “everything depends on the head, or rather on a regional councilorship that has politicized the health system, losing sight of the centrality of people“.

The concern of the unions

The knot, therefore, is political only up to a certain point: in the middle there are services to citizens. At the beginning of March, the trade unions also took to the streets in Bologna to express their “great concern” on regional health. The trade unions, on the occasion, had denounced the “lack of responses for the recognition of the necessary resources“, raising the controversial issue of the staff available in the structures. “ The Region has decided since the end of 2022 to block the turnover, therefore not guaranteeing the substitutions to people who retire, resign or move to other realities, thus we are witnessing not an expansion, but a contraction of the workforce which is then necessary to guarantee diagnostic and specialist services in the area “, complained Paolo Palmarini, Uil-Fpl regional secretary.