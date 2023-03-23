R+V Infocenter: Original packaging is safer

(Image source: Pixabay)

Wiesbaden, March 23, 2023. Be it limescale removers, toilet cleaners or mold removers: Many cleaning agents contain harmful substances. The R+V Versicherung information center warns that they should never be filled into bottles or glasses with a different label. Children in particular could mistake them for food.

The large pack is unwieldy, the agent is rarely used, the liquid can be better distributed in its own spray bottle – there are many reasons for decanting detergents and cleaning agents. “Nevertheless, I strongly advise against it,” says Friederike Kaiser, consultant doctor at R+V Krankenversicherung: “What seems practical at first glance can be harmful to health and represents a high risk, especially for children.”

Original packaging is safer

The greatest danger: children could mistake the detergent in drinks bottles or glasses for something eatable or drinkable. In addition, “normal” bottles are much easier to open than the push-turn closures of detergents. “The special closures are intended to make it difficult for children to access toxic substances. And this protective mechanism falls away when the funds are transferred,” explains R+V doctor Kaiser. Information on the ingredients is also lost through decanting – as are warnings.

The possible damage to health is manifold. “They also depend on the amount that gets into the body,” says Kaiser. “The smaller the children, the worse the consequences can be.” Even very small amounts of most cleaning agents irritate the mucous membranes. This is due to foam-forming ingredients or solvents. All-purpose or glass cleaners, even in small doses, can cause nausea and vomiting. Toilet cleaners or limescale removers are particularly dangerous: Even chemical burns are possible after consumption.

More tips from the R+V Info Center:

– Always keep cleaning supplies out of the reach of children – for example, not under the sink. It is safest to keep them in a lockable cupboard. They are also not accessible to pets.

– Leftovers from different cleaning agents should never be mixed. Chemical reactions with harmful consequences can occur.

– Basically, the following applies: heed the warning signs! These also indicate ingredients that can be life-threatening if inhaled or swallowed.

– In the event of severe symptoms, parents or those affected should contact a doctor’s practice or a poison control center as soon as possible.

The R+V Info Center was founded in Wiesbaden in 1989 as an initiative of R+V Versicherung. It provides regular information on service and consumer issues. The range of topics is broad: safety at home, on the road and when travelling, protection against accidents and fraud, everyday law and health care. To do this, the R+V Info Center uses the varied know-how of the R+V specialists and evaluates statistics and trends. In addition, the R+V Info Center carries out its own studies: the representative long-term study on the “fears of Germans” has been determining annually since 1992 which economic, political and personal issues people are most worried about.

