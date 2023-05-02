Home » risk of default from June 1st
The US could go into default on June 1 if Congress does not raise or suspend the debt limit. The warning comes from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen: “Given current forecasts, it is imperative that Congress act as soon as possible to raise or suspend the debt limit in order to provide long-term certainty that the government will continue to implement the payments,” he said. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden spoke with the speaker of the US House, Kevin McCarthy, about extending the national debt to avoid a default.

