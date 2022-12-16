A new food recall from the Ministry of Health lets us know that a LIDL product is at risk of listeria.

They are not uncommon food withdrawals in our country. Product controls are really strict, but some can escape. For this reason it is essential that in these cases we remedy them as soon as possible.

Il Ministry of Health lets Italians know that they will have to return a product they always bought at LIDL. This is a food that may contain listeria. Precisely to avoid a potential spread of contamination, it is necessary to follow the guidelines offered by the institutions of our country.

A new food withdrawal is the risk of listeria

The Ministry of Health is always attentive to the products that end up on our tables and which could harm our health. And that’s why as a precaution he withdrew a much loved product from LIDL.

The reason is the risk of listeria. The infection from listeria (listeriosis) can cause a whole series of symptoms, similar to those of gastroenteritis. The most typical manifestations are fever, nausea, diarrhea, muscle pain, headache.

There are many ways to avoid contracting this infection that is still very common today. One of them is to avoid coming into contact with food contaminated. In general, the advice is to cook all foods completely and wash them with great care.

And then again avoid putting products together raw with cooked products, to eat cheeses that have not undergone the pasteurization process. Not only the food, but also the tools we use in the kitchen must be washed carefully.

Now the Ministry says that the risk of listeria is present in a product that anyone who has purchased will have to return it to one of several LIDLs scattered throughout our area.

LIDL product withdrawn: lot and characteristics

The food withdrawal by the Ministry of Health took place on December 13, 2022. Consumers were shocked by the disappearance of one of their favorite LIDL products.

The risk of listeria, however, exists and this is why the institutions had to intervene. Here below food withdrawal form:

As you will surely have had the opportunity to read in the official food withdrawal form published by Ministry of Healththe product in question is very well known and much loved.

It is none other than the seasoned pecorino cheese with truffles belonging to the brand “Deluxe“. It is from the gourmet line produced in Italy and distributed throughout the Italian territory by the supermarket chain.

Specifically, the lotto which could be contaminated is the one corresponding to the code TA222744. The withdrawn package is the 180 gram one, sold at a price of 21.99 euros per kg and with an expiry date of March 19, 2023.

Now, whoever bought this batch of product need do nothing but take it back to the supermarketeven if you no longer have the receipt. Once at the LIDL you would receive a full refund for your purchase.

Anyone who could not return it should of course not consume it and should throw it away instead.

