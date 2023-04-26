Risk of malnutrition with the slimming drug “of the stars”: without medical supervision – breaking latest news

Semaglutide, the antidiabetic taken by some to lose weight following a trend launched by some celebrities, can cause malnutrition: it must always be taken under medical supervision

It takes away the appetite so much that it can cause malnutrition: semaglutide, the drug against diabetes that is going crazy on social media because it makes you lose weight as a ‘side effect’, also has another possible adverse event, malnutrition.

Nutrient deficiency



The New York Times reports it, telling the story of a patient in which the nutritional deficiencies associated with the complete loss of appetite proved to be such as to not allow her to get out of bed. An extreme case according to the endocrinologist Andrew Kraftson who commented on it, underlining however how in some patients the lack of appetite becomes so insurmountable as to lead to malnutrition and to make it necessary to interrupt the therapy. Because, it should be remembered, this is what it is about: the drug, which in our country is indicated for patients with type 2 diabetes and which in the United States is also prescribed to obese patients, must be prescribed by a doctor because only an expert can judge it. the appropriateness and above all provide adequate dietary support and regular checks necessary to verify that the treatment is proceeding safely.

Lack of hunger

Semaglutide works by eliminating the sense of hunger and therefore leading to the introduction of fewer calories, it does not magically burn fat, as US experts observe; therefore, without a correct dietary assessment and a path that involves eating enough foods rich in healthy nutrients, there is a real risk of experiencing malnutrition or even of favoring or worsening eating disorders. It is not the only side effect of semaglutide, which can also cause diarrhea and vomiting, headache, drowsiness, confusion; moreover, like all medicines, there are contraindications for use, but above all it is not a slimming product to be used to lose a size, because there is no data on what it can cause if taken in healthy people, who do not have type 2 diabetes and/or or are not obese.