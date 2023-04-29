Risk of postponement for the semifinal on 6 May

Friends of Maria De Filippi 2022/2023

According to what he says Dagospy two students of Friends of Maria de Filippi they would be results positive al Covid. The bet of Evening scheduled for this evening, Saturday 29 April 2023, it will be broadcast regularly, we read, as the episode has already been recorded. At risk would be the semifinal planned per Saturday 6 May.

Two pupils at home Friends positive at Covid

Giuseppe Candela writes on Dagospia that two students would have tested positive for Coronavirus. The names of the contestants of the talent show who would have contracted the virus have not been specified but all the necessary investigations would be underway in these hours. However, tonight’s Serale episode is not at risk: the post giving an appointment for the first evening of Canale 5 also appeared an hour ago on the official profile of the program. “Tonight the appointment is with Amici22’s Evening! We can’t wait for the seventh episode to start and you? We are waiting for you all at 21.20 on Canale 5, don’t miss it”, the words written in the caption. At risk would be the recording – which usually takes place between Wednesday and Thursday – of the penultimate episode of the talent show which should be aired next weekend, Saturday 6 May 2023. Updates will follow.

Previews of tonight’s episode

The appointment with tonight’s Amici evening was recorded last Thursday 27 April: the guests of the evening will be Emma Marrone and Enrico Brignano, according to advances, then the episode will see the traditional final ballot which will end with an elimination. One among Click ed to will be forced to say goodbye to the talent show and his fellow adventurers. Unlucky week for the protagonists of the current edition of the programme: Isobel Kinnearthe dancer pupil of teacher Celentano, would have been injured and would have had to leave the studio for a medical consultation.