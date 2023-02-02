Home Health Risk of salmonella and listeria, withdrawn batch of traditional raw salami from Agrisalumeria Luiset
Risk of salmonella and listeria, withdrawn batch of traditional raw salami from Agrisalumeria Luiset

Risk of salmonella and listeria, withdrawn batch of traditional raw salami from Agrisalumeria Luiset

Food safety: the infections we risk at the table and the symptoms

These are pathologies related to the consumption of food or water contaminated by pathogens such as bacteria, viruses, toxins. These infections include salmonellosis, listeriosis, botulism. Here’s what you need to know

Even at the table they take risks infections. The consumption of contaminated food or water by pathogens such as bacteria, viruses, toxins or parasites can cause MTAor foodborne diseases. The route of introduction into the body is therefore “dietary” and the symptoms are mainly gastrointestinal with fever, vomiting and diarrhea, but not only, as in the case of listeria or botox

MTDs can affect all age groups, but with more serious manifestations in pediatric subjects, immunocompromised people, chronically ill people and pregnant women. They are distinguished in: food infectionscaused by the ingestion of pathogens; food poisoning, when ingesting toxic substances; food poisoningwhen the pathogen produces toxic substances

From the latest reports by EFSA and ECDC it is estimated that more than occur every year in the European Union 320,000 cases of MTA in man. Among the most frequent pathogens are Campylobacter, Salmonella, E. Coli STEC, Yersinia and Listeria. In general, MTAs are favored by poor methods of production, transport and handling of food

