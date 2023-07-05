Home » risk of severe thunderstorms. Here’s when and where
risk of severe thunderstorms. Here’s when and where

Milan, 4 July 2023 – New yellow weather alert in Lombardy. After last night’s water bombs and hailstorms, the Risk Monitoring Functional Center of the Lombardy Region communicates the risk of possible thunderstorms starting today afternoon, Tuesday 4th July. The alert remains active until early morning tomorrow, Wednesday 5th July. The Municipal Operations Center (COC) of the Civil Protection will be active to monitor and coordinate any interventions.

The map

Areas affected by bad weather

Already last night and last night, one violent wave of bad weather has scourged some provinces Lombard.

Particularly affected Seine Como, where there were about fifty rescue and safety interventions. A mother and daughter aged 96 and 63 were hospitalized with severe hypothermia after hail blew through the roof of their home. In addition to the city, Arosio, Senna Comasco, Carugo and Capiago Intimiano were hit.

Thunderstorms too in Brescianowhere the there have been dozens of floods: in garages, in taverns and on the first floors of apartments.

At dawn today, water bomb in Giussano, in Brianza: blown manhole covers, flooded streets, soaked cellars. Over 40 requests for intervention arrived at the firefighters.

