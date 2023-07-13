Risk of suicidal thoughts, drugs to lose weight under investigation – Medicine

“The European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Safety is reviewing data on the risk of suicidal thoughts and thoughts of self-harm linked to medicines known as GLP-1 receptor agonists, used for weight loss and for the treatment of type 2 diabetes”. The EMA made it known in a note which invites caution: “It is not yet clear whether the reported cases are connected to the drugs themselves, to the basic conditions of the patients or to other factors”.

The review, explains the agency, was initiated by the Icelandic drug agency, after reports of suicidal thoughts and self-harm in people taking liraglutide and semaglutide-based drugs. So far, 150 reports have been recovered and subject to analysis.

“The drugs liraglutide and semaglutide are widely used, with an exposure of more than 20 million patients a year,” explains the EMA. The products under investigation are marketed under the names of Saxenda, Wegovy and Ozempic.

“Saxenda and Wegovy – explains the agency – are authorized for weight management in obese or overweight people”, while “Ozempic is” authorized for the treatment of adults with insufficiently controlled type 2 diabetes, but has been used off -label for weight loss”.

At the moment, no limit has been placed on the prescription and use of these products: in fact, specifies the EMA, “the presence of a signal does not necessarily mean that a medicine has caused the adverse event in question”.

However, the agency recommends that patients and providers “use GLP-1 receptor agonists in accordance with the approved product information” and “report suspected side effects to authorities.”

The conclusions of the investigation are expected by next November.

