Home Health Risk of the presence of allergens in desserts, another 18 products recalled by the Ministry of Health: what they are
Health

Risk of the presence of allergens in desserts, another 18 products recalled by the Ministry of Health: what they are

by admin
Risk of the presence of allergens in desserts, another 18 products recalled by the Ministry of Health: what they are

New 18 recall notices on food products by the Ministry of Health for “suspected presence of allergens not declared on the label”

Posted on:

JOURNALIST

Freelance journalist. Born in Cagliari in 1993, he graduated in Languages ​​and Communication and then continued his studies in journalism. He takes his first professional steps in a web radio and over the years has dedicated himself to online information. He writes about news, politics and other topics related to current affairs.







The alert on confectionery products for the possible presence of undeclared allergens on the labels. The case of the 20-year-old who died on 5 February after consuming del tiramisu Vegan in a fast food restaurant in Milan he brought the matter under the magnifying glass of the Ministry of Health, which for safety’s sake over the following weeks decided to withdraw a long series of sweets from the market.

You may also like

Treasury: auctions 8.5 billion Btp and Ccteu, rates...

Vinicio Capossela, the ballad ‘The Children’s Crusade’ one...

young people hope for Obi, the billionaire philosopher...

proton therapy. Infn and university working on a...

Rare diseases: “I tattooed my son’s bruises so...

Nuoro, a lifer in the Apulian mafia escapes...

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, all the...

LIVE TMW – Europa League draw, Juve draws...

Influenza and flu-like syndromes. The curve does not...

What is abdominal diastasis, which Totti’s partner Noemi...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy