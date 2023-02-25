The alert on confectionery products for the possible presence of undeclared allergens on the labels. The case of the 20-year-old who died on 5 February after consuming del tiramisu Vegan in a fast food restaurant in Milan he brought the matter under the magnifying glass of the Ministry of Health, which for safety’s sake over the following weeks decided to withdraw a long series of sweets from the market.





The main brand at the center of the recalls

According to what was established, the young woman would presumably die due to milk proteins, to which she was allergic, contained in the consumed dessert. Anaphylactic shock was fatal for her.

The vegan tiramisu (Tiramisum) was from the Mascherpa brand, whose manufacturing company is based in Assiago. After the tragedy the product had been immediately recalled by the authorities.

Maybe it can interest you Girl eats a vegan tiramisu and dies, 4 suspects: what is a milk allergy and what are the reactions

In the following days the same provision had then affected other sweets with the same brand: Coconut and chocolate mousse with vegan crumble, Vegan coconut and chocolate mousse and Vegan pistachio tiramisu. However, the list of Mascherpa products withdrawn continued to grow.





The list of new retired desserts

On February 23, the Ministry of Health issued new recall notices on 18 other desserts made by the same manufacturer. The reason is always the same: “Suspected presence of allergens not declared on the label”. Specifically, the Mascherpa desserts withdrawn are:

Brownies in pieces of 90 grams;

Carrot cake in pieces of 75 grams;

Forest fruit cheesecake, sold in 100 gram jars;

Mango cheesecake, sold in 100 gram jars;

Peanut cookies in pieces of 75 grams;

Double chocolate cookie in pieces of 75 grams;

Mousse three chocolates in 100 gram jars;

Banana bread, sold in 75 gram pieces;

Ladyfingers in packs of 75 grams;

Peanut butter tiramisu in jars of 100 grams, 150 grams and 300 grams;

Caramel tiramisu in jars of 100 grams, 150 grams and 300 grams;

Classic tiramisu in jars of 100 grams, 150 grams and 300 grams;

Tiramisu with berries in jars of 100 grams, 150 grams and 300 grams;

Mango tiramisu in jars of 100 grams, 150 grams and 300 grams;

Matcha tea tiramisu in jars of 100, 150 and 300 grams;

Hazelnut tiramisu in jars of 100 grams, 150 grams and 300 grams;

Nutella tiramisu in jars of 100 grams, 150 grams and 300 grams;

Pistachio tiramisu in jars of 100 grams, 150 grams and 300 grams.

Two of the desserts affected by the recall

The invitation of the Ministry of Health is to do not consume the products indicated e return them to the point of purchase.





What to know about allergens

The recalled products pose no risk to people who do not suffer from food allergies. Different speech for those who are predisposed to hypersensitivity and intolerances.

Food allergens are in fact foods, or their proteins, that can cause severe allergic reactions due to the abnormal response of the immune system. Among the most allergenic are gluten, shellfish, eggs, fish, peanuts, soy, dairy products, celery, mustard, molluscs and lupins.

Maybe it can interest you Lindt chocolate recalled for the presence of undeclared allergens: which batches are at risk and why

The triggered effects can be even potentially deadly. For this reason, the correct procedure in the food sector requires that each product contain clear indications on the labels regarding the exact composition of what is sold.



