We are used to thinking about the negative effects that our smartphone could have on ourselves, but we certainly ignore some dynamics.

How many times have they told us that prolonged use of the smartphone can be harmful to our health. There are actually no occasions. In truth, there is something very particular in the use of what is now a faithful life partner, even if many do not know it. It distracts attention on what happens around, it can cause a sort of alienation, all true. However, there is something else that is not always known as said.

What certainly almost all users ignore is the effect that a particular element of our smartphone could have on us. It is easy to think, as well as in advance of what they generally recommend, but in this case we are talking about something else. Something we really imagine absolutely irrelevant, and instead. At the center of all the correct use of the smartphone, everything else should be based on this.

In this specific case we are talking about one of the most annoying options ever, not only referring to smartphones, mind you. We talk about alarm clocks. An option that we certainly find on watches, and other instruments, which clearly most users will certainly not appreciate for what it symbolizes. The speech regarding smartphones it is much more particular because it could include some elements that elsewhere would be in fact impracticable.

The alarm clock is used now for any event to remember, always talking about smartphones. An appointment, a call to make, the pills to take. The alarm clock is now also an integral part of our day. The customization of the latter then assumes often grotesque tonesin the sense that anyone can now choose to have as their own any music, song, dialogue, verse and so on.

In the specific sense that in fact gives rise to the article in question, the problem mentioned at the beginning arises precisely from the wake-up element. The fact of being able to customize the tone to your liking, the type of sound and anything else that can give rise to dynamics that can be really risky for our organism. It may seem like a far-fetched logic but in reality it is not. The risks are there and they are also quite obvious.

Health risk, directly from your smartphone: pay attention to the abundance of sound

Overdoing it too much, precisely, as anticipated, regarding the personalization of your alarm clock on your smartphone could in fact seriously harm your health. The real risk could be, for example, that of having too abrupt awakening. The dynamics in practice it could cause what is called disorienting awakening and could even last up to 4 hours. On average, however, everything runs out in just under half an hour.

We are clearly talking about a condition not quite perfect to start your days. Consequently, pay attention to the quality and the power of your alarm clock. The volume of the sound and the frequency should be set in a specific way. The ideal power would be around 500Hz. To affect, according to experts it is also the same melody as the alarm clock on our smartphone. The awakening in fact will follow in the wake of that which was the music usedfor example.

It has been seen that for example popular music as an alarm clock can help make a completely different impact on the day that is about to begin. Much more proactive, joyful and therefore more than positive. In short, the alarm clock is more important than ever, a condition that we would never have seriously considered to be honest. But today we know the truth, we know the whole it can be organized in the best way even in the interest of our own health. At this point, better act accordingly.