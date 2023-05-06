risks, symptoms, diagnosis and treatment – breaking latest news

It mainly affects men, but cases of kidney cancer, the disease that struck the writer Michela Murgia, are constantly growing in both sexes and statistics count 13,500 new diagnoses every year in Italy. The reason, according to experts, is to be found in the increasingly widespread “incorrect lifestyles” which favor the onset of this and other types of cancer: overweight, obesity, hypertension, incorrect diet, sedentary lifestyle. And above all, smoke. If about 70% of patients are alive 5 years after diagnosisthanks to the many advances made in therapies in recent years, however, an important step remains to be taken: improving early diagnosis, because even today about a third of cases (30%) are discovered late, in the advanced stage. “Kidney is a sneaky and insidious neoplasm because it often remains clinically silent for a long time, without symptoms – he says Joseph Procopius, Head of Genitourinary Medical Oncology at the National Cancer Institute of Milan -. On average, six out of 10 people notice the disease during tests carried out for other health problems, so only 55% of cancers are identified when it is confined only to the kidney and therefore easier to treat.

Who risks the most

It is believed that the overweight is at the basis of about 25% of newly diagnosed cases in Europe, with particular reference to women. The tobacco instead it would be responsible for about 40% of cases, especially in men: the number of cigarettes smoked every day and the number of years of exposure are directly proportional to the increased risk of this disease. Then there are some people who need to be considered “special surveillance”: «I first degree relativesor patients with kidney cancer may be four times more likely to have the same cancer than the general population, he explains Sergio Bracarda, president of the Italian Society of Oncological Urology (SIUrO)-. Particularly exposed to the risk are also workers forced to prolonged exposure to derivatives of petroleum, torotrast or zinc. Finally, it should not be underestimatedhypertension, one of the most widespread chronic pathologies and which affects over 15 million Italians: it increases the probability of the onset of kidney cancer by 60%. Approximately 4% of cases may have a hereditary basis due to sindrome di von Hippel-Lindau, transmitted by the VHL gene. Even those who suffer from polycystic kidney diseasea, undergoing dialysis for a long time, have a higher risk of developing cancer.

Symptoms

In the early stage, renal cancer may not give identifiable symptoms, apart from the presence of hematuria (blood in urine) in cases where the tumor is located centrally by infiltrating the excretory tract, i.e. the one that discharges the urine produced by the kidney into the bladder. «The most evident symptoms appear only when the disease is already in an advanced stage – recalls Procopio -. It is good not to overlook in addition to hematuria, a ddull pain in the side or colic-like spasmscaused by the presence of blood clots along the urinary tract (renal pelvis and ureter) and the presence of a palpable mass in the abdominal cavity at the level of the flank.

If diagnosed at an early stage as many as half of patients have it good chance of recovery and it is important to be followed in a center where specialists deal with this pathology with a multidisciplinary team, where urologists and oncologists discuss each other to choose the most suitable therapy in the individual case”.