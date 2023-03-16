Results from very good to sufficient To what extent is risotto rice contaminated with harmful substances? Rice can naturally contain heavy metals — and more arsenic than other plant-based foods. The Swiss consumer magazine health tip examined twelve risotto products for harmful substances. The result is reassuring: three products performed very well, six well, three adequately. Tipp: You can also buy one of the good risotto products from us: the loose risotto rice Ben’s Original, 500 grams for around 3 euros.

Rice plants accumulate heavy metals from soil Heavy metals such as cadmium and the semi-metal arsenic are natural components of soil. The rice plants absorb the substances through their roots and accumulate them in the grain. Inorganic arsenic is considered carcinogenic, too much cadmium can damage the kidneys. The Swiss test showed that all rice contained at least traces of arsenic and cadmium. But the quantities were so small that none reached the EU maximum levels. Also gratifying: None of the risottos in the test contained mold toxins, pesticide residues or lead. Enjoy like in Italy – that’s how it works

Arsenic levels depend on cultivation and rice variety The arsenic levels in rice vary – depending on the soil and water in the growing region. They also depend on the cultivation method, the rice variety and the processing. Brown rice, also known as brown rice, has higher arsenic levels than white rice, in which the outer layers have largely been removed. With basmati, on the other hand, arsenic is not a big problem, as our basmati rice test showed.





Washing reduces potential exposure The Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR) cannot rule out that rice contaminated with arsenic increases the risk of cancer. It therefore recommends washing rice in plenty of water immediately before consumption. As a result, arsenic can partially migrate into the water. If possible, rice should also be cooked in plenty of water and excess cooking water poured off at the end.