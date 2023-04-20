Risotto with green asparagus and shrimp: The best recipe!

7
A fantastic springtime dish, this easy risotto is lightly flavored with lemon and topped with tender shrimp and flavorful chunks of asparagus. For a tasty risotto you need some time and patience, because a good risotto requires good cooking technique. It is the stirring process that gives the risotto its typical consistency. Find out below how to prepare risotto with green asparagus and shrimp!
You can use this delicious vegetable to prepare numerous dishes for your family and friends – this is a good recipe idea for green asparagus risotto!
Ingredients
- 700 ml chicken broth
- 500ml of water
- 350 g asparagus, cleaned and cut
- 1 small onion, finely chopped
- 4 tablespoons butter
- 250 g Arborio-King
- 60 ml dry white wine
- 350g medium prawns, peeled and deveined
- 1 tablespoon grated lemon zest
- 20g grated Parmesan
- 2 tablespoons chopped flat-leaf parsley
- salt and pepper
Risotto with green asparagus and shrimp – preparation
- In a medium saucepan, bring the broth and water to a boil over low heat. After adding the asparagus, continue to cook the dish with the lid on, until the asparagus spears are fork-tender, about 4 minutes. After stopping the cooking process with a slotted spoon in an ice bath, the asparagus should be drained. Reserve the broth in a covered saucepan over low heat.
- In a 4 quart saucepan, sauté onion in 2 tablespoons butter and 1/4 teaspoon salt over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, until onion is tender, about 5 minutes.
- Add the rice and cook for 1 minute, stirring regularly. After adding the wine, bring it to a simmer, stirring frequently, until completely absorbed.
- Stir in 120ml stock and bring to a boil, stirring constantly, until absorbed. Gradually add 120ml of stock, stirring the rice frequently and allowing each addition to soak in before adding the next. This takes about 18 minutes, until the rice is creamy and soft, but still a bit chewy—it should be the consistency of a thick soup. A portion of the broth is reserved.
- Add the shrimp to the pan and stir. Cook until shrimp are opaque, 2 to 3 minutes.
- Mix the chopped asparagus, add the lemon zest, the remaining 2 tablespoons butter, the grated Parmesan cheese, the chopped parsley and the ground pepper. If you like, you can thin the risotto with some of the remaining liquid.