Risotto with green asparagus and shrimp: The best recipe!

A fantastic springtime dish, this easy risotto is lightly flavored with lemon and topped with tender shrimp and flavorful chunks of asparagus. For a tasty risotto you need some time and patience, because a good risotto requires good cooking technique. It is the stirring process that gives the risotto its typical consistency. Find out below how to prepare risotto with green asparagus and shrimp!

Risotto with green asparagus and shrimp

You can use this delicious vegetable to prepare numerous dishes for your family and friends – this is a good recipe idea for green asparagus risotto!

Ingredients

700 ml chicken broth

500ml of water

350 g asparagus, cleaned and cut

1 small onion, finely chopped

4 tablespoons butter

250 g Arborio-King

60 ml dry white wine

350g medium prawns, peeled and deveined

1 tablespoon grated lemon zest

20g grated Parmesan

2 tablespoons chopped flat-leaf parsley

salt and pepper

Risotto with green asparagus and shrimp – preparation