7
Brand name: Arching
Name: Risotto with porcini mushrooms and saffron
Reason for reporting: Chemical risk recall
Publication date: March 10, 2023
Brand name: Arching
Name: Risotto with porcini mushrooms and saffron
Reason for reporting: Chemical risk recall
Publication date: March 10, 2023
Recall model Arconatura – Risotto with porcini mushrooms and saffron
10-03-2023 – PDF
(59.4 Kb)
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More