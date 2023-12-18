Home » Ritalin changes the skeleton in children
There is a long-standing debate about whether stimulants and amphetamines such as Ritalin reduce bone mineral density and bone mineral content in children, which may have long-term deleterious effects on skeletal health.

A team of researchers led by Christopher Burns from the Department of Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopedics, Eastman Institute for Oral Health, University of Rochester, NY, USA, now investigated this question in a meta-analysis.

The researchers first note that linear growth in children is accompanied by an increase in bone mineral density and bone turnover. But as a study by Holtkamp et. al. have shown that psychostimulant drugs such as methylphenidate can cause almost complete growth arrest by reducing the concentration of hormone-dependent growth factors. Other studies found an influence of the medication on the development of anorexia nervosa and on thyroid hormone, a reduced width of the mandibular cortex and various changes in the lumbar spine, the femoral neck and the entire femur.

In their meta-analysis of children between 7.3 and 13.75 years old, the researchers led by Christopher Burns found significant changes in the bone substance of the medicated children in 80% of the studies used.

Although there are some studies that do not confirm this, overall this finding is undeniable and worrying. The risk of long-term bone damage as a result of psychotropic treatment in children with ADHD cannot be ruled out.

Criticism of ADHD. Conference ADHD is a free association of experts who have criticized the construct of ADHD.

