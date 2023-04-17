Rituals enhances natural beauty with an eye to sustainability

Enhance the natural beauty of the skin and pay close attention to the environmental sustainability of its products. These are the two missions of The Ritual of Namastethe new clean & conscious skincare line by Rituals Cosmetics.

«Sustainability has become an extremely important, if not the most important topic for companies in recent years and this plays a key role in the decision-making process of our new and regular customers» he explains Niki Schilling, director of innovation and sustainability at Rituals. «Sometimes it is difficult for customers to make the right sustainable choice. To help our customers make this decision, we encourage the ability to purchase a refill of the product instead of traditional packaging, because this certainly makes a difference in terms of environmental sustainability. A refill has a lower impact on the environment and is easier to recycle».

What does the B Corp certification represent in this sense?

“The sustainability it is one of the most important pillars of our innovation process. This is why we chose to get the B Corp certification. Responsibility must be found in all aspects of business: how you treat your employees, how decisions are made, how the environment is considered in product development, right down to customer care. That’s what the B Corp certification states: it recognizes the work we’ve done to date, but also offers a framework for future improvements on the road to sustainable wellbeing,” continues Schilling.

What are Rituals’ commitments to the environment?

«There is no planet B and the consumer is becoming increasingly aware of it. That’s why Rituals definitely aims to make you feel goodbut also that of do good. I believe we all have a responsibility to ensure that future generations do not suffer the consequences of our lack of care for the world we live in. If we all consciously make better choices every day, we can make a difference. For example, we we are committed to reducing our carbon emissions by 50% by 2030 and to be carbon neutral by 2050», proudly says the director of Innovation and Sustainability of Rituals.

How to combine environmental protection with luxury products?

«Managing the paradox of creating luxury products, while being aware of what is happening on the planet, has always been part of our mission. At Rituals we want our products to be as beautiful as possible, but at the same time made with less materials and recyclable. To accomplish this, one must work hard and have the brainpower to think of sustainable solutions without losing our brand identity and luxury quality. We measure all of our sustainability efforts through our tool Clean & Conscious: a scientifically supported compass that measures all the impact we have on waste, water, CO2 emission and packaging. This provides us with guidance on how to improve each of our products. For more information, you can consult our sustainability report», spiega Schilling.

What are the effects of Bakuchiol and Wild Indigo on the skin?

«Il Bakuchiol Repair Complex has been specially developed to combat the first signs of ageing. It is an ingredient of vegetable origin found in the seeds of an Indian plant. Known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, the bakuchiol it is recognized as a highly effective natural replacement for retinol in anti-aging products as it helps maintain skin elasticity and stimulates cell turnover. L’wild indigo helps minimize fine lines, improve skin elasticity, luminosity and radiance. It also helps defend against stress-related aging. Wild indigo extract has been shown to stimulate the production of natural relaxing peptides. Furthermore, wild indigo extract can also help reduce the visible signs of stressed skin,” continues the manager.

Skin cleansing is essential. What are the characteristics that make your products different from others?

«Cleansing the skin is really essential. It is important to prepare your skin thoroughly in the morning before starting the day, as well as in the evening before going to sleep. All our skin care products Clean & Conscious they are composed of more than 95% of formulas of natural origin. At Rituals, our formulas are created with great care. All our products are “clean to use”: this means that their ingredients are mostly of natural origin. Every choice we make follows the concept of balance between achieving maximum product performance and minimum environmental impact. Over the last few years we have re-developed hundreds of products by revamping packaging, introducing refill systems, improving formulas to help us achieve our goal of offering products with at least 90% natural ingredients and making sure every innovation follows the more sustainable path in the production processes».

Are all products scientifically tested?

«We believe it is important to consciously choose resources that respect the balance of nature and the natural beauty of our customers. Because the collection uses naturally derived ingredients, backed by science with proven results through consumer trials and efficacy trials, you can rest assured that you’ll feel your best both on the inside and out. For example our iconic Glow Anti-Aging Day Cream revitalizes the skin and increases its luminosity. The result is softer, more supple and younger-looking skin. The results of the effectiveness tests following a study conducted on a panel of 30 participants after 28 days of use demonstrate a reduction of up to 33% in the volume of wrinkles and an increase of up to 25% in skin firmness.

Despite being a 100% natural product, are there any beauty tips for applying Face Oil?

«L’Face oil by The Ritual of Namaste is an exceptionally light oil with 100% natural ingredients that helps minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It absorbs easily and quickly restores radiance for a simple yet effective treatment. The correct sequence of applying the oil to your face every morning and evening gives the best results. So I would suggest taking a moment in the morning and evening as a conscious gesture to heal your skin. First, we use the lightest product, like ours Ritual of Namaste Booster. Then the serum is applied, and then finished with light touches around the eyes with the Face Oil. When applying the oil, you need a softer touch to massage it evenly over your face and neck. Smelling the aromas released is part of the beauty routine. In this way, the body and mind can be rebalanced, giving the skin the respect it deserves», continues Schilling.

How important is the eye contour area?

«I firmly believe that it is essential to take care of your skin, creating a small ritual specifically designed to restore the skin’s hydrolipidic balance. Ritual of Namaste Refreshing Eye Lotion has the perfect cooling effect to reduce blemishes. With a convenient roll-on applicator, you can apply it whenever you feel the need to refresh the eye area and reduce puffiness. Like the rest of the linea Hydratethe lotion contains natural ingredients, such as Indian rose, known for its moisturizing properties, and holy lotus, known for its soothing and healing properties», concludes the manager.