In Rivarolo, the mayor and ATS officials managed to find the right balance in the field of basic health care. The medical services carried out by the doctor Olimpia Cariellowho resigned, will in fact be hired continuously by Dr. Mattia Zaffanella which will take up service at the clinic in Via Marconi 63, starting from Thursday 22 September. The resignation of Dr. Cariello, in the public domain since the beginning of September, had sown confusion among patients, many of them elderly and from general practitioners Mario Lodi Rizzini ed Egidio Galli, placed at rest for reached age limits. In fact, the chronic shortage of general practitioners is known which is generating problems in the assignment of vacant fields. In Rivarolo, until a few months ago, basic health care was carried out in the clinics set up in the homes of the two doctors, both residents. As the rotation approaches, the municipal administration has set up a medical clinic in the premises adjacent to the multipurpose room in Via Marconi 63, with the intent and the hope of maintaining the service in the Municipality: the new doctor will receive patients from Monday to Friday, by appointment.

