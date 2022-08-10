Home Health River City Girls 2 appears to be delayed – River City Girls 2
Health

River City Girls 2 appears to be delayed – River City Girls 2

by admin
River City Girls 2 appears to be delayed – River City Girls 2

The classic beats genre has really bounced back over the past few years, thanks to great games like River City Girls, Streets of Rage 4, Battletoads, and most recently Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge.

There’s actually more to look forward to, as River City Girls 2 was supposed to release later this summer. But if you think it’s pretty quiet about it – you go ahead and do something. Developer WayForward has now released a tweet explaining that the game has been delayed to an as yet unconfirmed date, although it has only been confirmed in North America.

If that means it’s still coming to Europe as planned, which is unknown at the time of writing, we’ve reached out to the developers. Unfortunately, there’s been some silence on River City Girls 2 for a while, and the US delay may mean we shouldn’t get our hopes up. At least they’ve shared some new art, which you can check out below.

See also  'Little Orpheus' release on PC and consoles delayed indefinitely due to plot involving Soviet Union

You may also like

properties, benefits, use and contraindications

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide has a closed Xbox beta...

Climate change, the study in Nature: “58% of...

Rice cakes, dieticians warn about side effects

Teach you to use Windows 11’s Snap Layout...

here is who has to do it and...

Buy tickets must learn #NTP school time program...

Monkeypox, 4-year-old girl infected in Germany: she has...

Covid: 43,084 new cases 177 victims. Rate at...

Withdrawal water for staph: here are the symptoms

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy