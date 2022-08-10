The classic beats genre has really bounced back over the past few years, thanks to great games like River City Girls, Streets of Rage 4, Battletoads, and most recently Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge.

There’s actually more to look forward to, as River City Girls 2 was supposed to release later this summer. But if you think it’s pretty quiet about it – you go ahead and do something. Developer WayForward has now released a tweet explaining that the game has been delayed to an as yet unconfirmed date, although it has only been confirmed in North America.

If that means it’s still coming to Europe as planned, which is unknown at the time of writing, we’ve reached out to the developers. Unfortunately, there’s been some silence on River City Girls 2 for a while, and the US delay may mean we shouldn’t get our hopes up. At least they’ve shared some new art, which you can check out below.