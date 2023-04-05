Brother-in-law’s house Rkia is a handful of kilometers away from the apartment where she was killed last Tuesday. Her husband took refuge there as her brother, taking their two children with him. They can be heard from behind the barred door the amused cries of children playing. One of them approaches, only to say: “Dad isn’t here, he’s gone out.”

A gun game The carabinieri wanted to talk to him about what he had never even dared to suspect: that his eight-year-old son would have shot and killed his wife. A game, with the gun taken from the upstairs neighbor. The mother in the kitchen, the little one holding the weapon behind her, the shot that accidentally fires and reaches her left temple. The yellow of Polesine seems to close in an even more dramatic way about how it started last week, when Rkia – 32 years old of Moroccan origins – collapsed on the floor. At home with her was her youngest son, while it seems that her ten-year-old brother was playing in the garden. For a week the case seemed increasingly intricate. First the CAT scan, performed while the woman was still dying in the hospital, which showed the presence of a small metal object in her skull. “Probably a bullet,” explained the prosecutor of Rovigo, Manuela Fasolato, who immediately opened a murder investigation but without suspects. Then, to shuffle the cards, the declarations of the woman’s husband, who was working away from home that afternoon, and then reported the story told by her children: the mother who suddenly collapses to the ground due to an illness, perhaps due to fasting for Ramadan, and bangs the back of his head on the kitchen stove. See also "The Great Reversal Referee 1&2-Chengbutang Ryunosuke's Adventure and Consciousness -" Review-Gamereactor-The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles

The role of the elderly neighbor No crime, according to him. “It was a domestic accident,” he assured. The turning point came two days ago, with the autopsy confirming the presence of the 22 caliber bullet. From there, the tangle began to unravel rapidly. In the evening, the carabinieri found the murder weapon: it was hidden under a few centimeters of earth, in a hole in a field just beyond the fence surrounding the garden of the semi-detached house where Rkia lived. The gun belongs to Giacomo, the old man who lives upstairs. «I thought from the beginning that those children knew more than what they were saying. It was enough to talk to us. And their dad in my opinion didn’t suspect anything: if it turns out that he lied he will have done it solor to cover his children, to protect them,” he tells Corriere. In an interview with Storie Italiane which will be broadcast today on Rai Uno, he adds important details: «The gun was safely stored in my room, on the bedside table. It was there but then I never looked again». He says that drawer wasn’t easy to openand raises suspicions perhaps to lighten his position given that the Prosecutor’s Office will put him under investigation for failure to custody of the weapon: «The children could have taken the gun and taken it away, but it must have been someone else who opened it … I think there is the complicity of an adult”.

He took the gun on the sly The carabinieri seem to rule it out. They are convinced that the boy secretly took – it is not yet clear how many days before 22. It must have looked like a prank to him. And when Mommy was walking around the kitchen, she pulled it out of her and she shot him off. «We are all shocked – says a nephew of Rkia – nobody imagined such a thing. The child is not to blame he is only eight years old and for him it was a game. I feel sorry for my aunt and also for her son that he will carry the weight of what happened for the rest of his life». For now, no complicity on the part of the adults has emerged, not even in the minutes following the accident, in that clumsy attempt to hide the weapon by burying it a few meters from the house, when instead it would have been enough to throw it into the branch of the Po Delta that flows nearby, to make it disappear forever. “The homicide is to be considered, at present, of a culpable nature, the result of accidental conduct” confirms the prosecutor Fasolato. View the age the little one cannot be prosecuted and now the file passes into the hands of the Prosecutor’s Office for minors of Venice.