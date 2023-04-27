Road accident in Monza, 11-year-old boy hit by a car: he died

Road accident in Monza where an eleven year old boy was hit by a car driven by a 55 year old woman. A manslaughter case has been opened.

Traffic accident a Monza: an 11 year old boy died this afternoon, Thursday 27 April, after being hit by a car. The accident occurred in via Buonarroti. The small he died shortly after arriving at the hospital. The police are on site for all the findings of the case.

The little one would have suddenly crossed the road

There is still little information about the accident. What is certain is that it happened around 16.30 at number 189 in via Buonarroti: a 55-year-old woman, originally from Brugherio, was driving a gray Mini Countryman when she ran over the little one who was returning home. It would seem that the child has crossed the street: it is not clear whether or not it was on the pedestrian crossing.

The child died soon after the accident

Once the alarm was received, the operations center of the regional emergency agency of Lombardy (Areu) sent the 118 doctors and paramedics to the scene. The eleven-year-old was transferred by helicopter to the San Gerardo hospital in Monza: after a few hours he died in hospital.

In addition to the health workers, local police officers intervened who carried out the findings and are reconstructing the dynamics. According to what was reported by the Ansa agency, it would seem that the Monza prosecutor’s office has opened a file with the hypothesis of the crime of manslaughter. An autopsy was also ordered. The motorist was found in a state of shock and rescued: she was also subjected to the alcohol test. In the next few hours you will be able to have a clearer picture of the whole story.