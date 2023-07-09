Home » Road accident on the A28, a woman injured – Medicine
Health

Road accident on the A28, a woman injured – Medicine

by admin
Road accident on the A28, a woman injured – Medicine

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, JULY 09 – A woman of around 35 was rescued last night by medical and nursing staff for the injuries she sustained following a road accident that occurred along the A28, around 10pm :30, between Cimpello and Pordenone at the customs post, in the direction of Conegliano.

Due to causes under investigation by the traffic police, the woman lost control of the car she was driving and the car overturned on its side.

After the call for help reached the Nue112 emergency number, the operators in the first level operating room transferred the call to the regional health emergency operating structure.

The Sores nurses sent the crew of an ambulance from Azzano Decimo, the crew of the ambulance from Pordenone and the helicopter rescue to the scene, and also activated the firefighters who worked in synergy with the staff sanitary.

The woman was taken care of by medical and nursing staff and flown to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

]]>

]]>

See also  here is the book that allows you to enter "turnkey" Medicine

You may also like

New amnesties and building abuse amnesties for verandas,...

No exercise, no diet! How to lose weight...

Purify the body in a natural way: which...

The Delightful Journey through Flavors: Exploring the Properties...

Invisalign for teenagers: The almost invisible braces alternative

President Joe Biden Unveils New Initiatives to Reduce...

Suv-coupé, the models on sale in 2023: the...

What energy drinks do to our bodies

How Often Should You Wash Your Sheets in...

Italian industry is not doing well

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy