Road closed 3 months after the flood, Salvini asks for further information after the viral video complaint. The mayors: “Does he discover us now?”

After the video report on the road still closed three months after the flood in the province of Bolognathe Minister of Transport Matthew Salvini he made it known that he had “asked his own offices to delve into the story of the Sp33 known as via della Renana in Fontanelice”. At the same time, however, the Northern League was keen to clarify that “it is a provincial connection and on which the ministry has no powers of direct intervention”.

The minister’s promise to intervene did not appease the controversy. Indeed, after the video of the inhabitants of the area, the reply of the local mayors of the Santerno Valley has arrived. Who directly attacked Matteo Salvini. “Today, following a video that went viral, the minister feels involved, discovers the existence of the Santerno Valley and ‘Fontanafelice’takes the fate of the SP33 and its problems to heart”, wrote the mayor of Casalfiumanese Beatrice Polithe colleague from Borgo Tossignano Mauro Ghini and that of Fontanelice Gabriel Meluzzi. “In these three months, your Deputy Minister Bignami, according to him so diligent, never spoke of the area and posed the problem of the provincial to his Minister of reference? Is this how the Ministry of Infrastructure works in Italy? Now we are talking about SP33, but there are many critical situations, even where the roads have been reopened. Today, following a video that has gone viral, Deputy Minister Bignami feels called into question. Will he perhaps have the straw tail? Today, following a video that has gone viral, and not after a confrontation with the mayors of the area, who have never met in these three months, Deputy Minister Bignami decides to intervene. Is this how institutions work?”.

The Deputy Minister of Transport, from Bologna, Galeazzo Bignami retorted at first by saying that the issue is at the top of the institutional agenda and then, in a second, by attacking the mayors in turn and accusing them of politically exploiting their positions (all three were elected from civic lists of the centre-left). “Just last Tuesday”, he initially wrote on Facebook, “General Figliuolo reconnoitred the area on foot with the mayor and the technicians of the province, on behalf of the Government. Unfortunately the road is affected in several places by a landslide which is still unstable, even if yesterday speaking with some of the friends of the video their technicians think it has stabilized and this would be important. We all understand that this is in fact decisive: if the landslide is stopped, we can intervene. Otherwise you risk having to do it all over again”. And again: “An alternative road project is being studied and in the meantime another route is being used which has steep slopes and involves much longer travel times with consequent inconvenience to the inhabitants of the area (there are also farmhouses and farms). So it’s not a problem of economic resources”. Then, after the accusations of the first citizens, Bignami replied: “Compared to the response of some mayors, not all, of the Santerno Valley, I note that what I have written derives from a request for feedback from citizens to which it was a duty to respond also following visits and inspections carried out. I don’t know about them, but I’m used to it. On the other hand, it was not my intention to respond to mayors of the Democratic Party who continue to fuel sterile controversies and towards which, despite everything, I confirm my willingness to collaborate in the exclusive interest of the citizens as I did during the acute phase of the flood”.