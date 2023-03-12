Lancia Ypsilon 2023 it is a convincing city car thanks to its low fuel consumption and pleasure to be on board. The hybrid version also benefits from tax incentives and benefits.

The variante Ecochic a Gpl it is a convenient choice for commuters who travel long distances on a daily basis, provided they reside in areas where fuel supply is not an issue. In any case, the car offers high comfort. We recommend the installation of front side airbags, which are an option for the Gold version. Let’s see better:

Lancia Ypsilon 2023, the road test of the new version

Lancia Ypsilon 2023 review: what are the pros and cons

Lancia Ypsilon 2023, the road test of the new version

Lancia Ypsilon 2023 it features an original body line, which combines modern and retro elements, and has five doors, of which the rear ones are equipped with handles hidden behind the windows.

During the years, the car has undergone several stylistic updates, the last of which dates back to the beginning of 2021, which involved changes to the grille, headlights and the introduction of a modern multimedia system with a 7-inch screen. Despite its elegance and modernity, the safety equipment of the Ypsilon it can be improved with a minimum level of driver assistance devices, including the lack of automatic emergency braking.

The passenger compartment is distinguished by the central instrumentation on the dashboard and the comfortable raised gear lever, while the seats have fine upholstery. There is plenty of space in front and two adults can travel comfortably on the rear sofa too.

Fifth place, even if sacrificed, requires a price supplement for petrol hybrid versions, while it is standard for LPG ones. The standard split backrest allows you to expand the already easily accessible, albeit small, trunk.

Lancia Ypsilon 2023 is manageable in the city, but braking is just enough. Thanks to the good comfort, the car is also suitable for short trips. Available engines include a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol unit with mild hybrid system and a 1.2-litre bi-fuel LPG unit with an output of 69PS.

Lancia Ypsilon 2023 review: what are the pros and cons

The new Lancia Ypsilon It features lightweight controls, plush suspension and effective cabin soundproofing.

The 1.0 liter engine guarantees low fuel consumption, while the gas versions benefit from low fuel costs. The bodywork of the car is characterized by an elegant personality that distinguishes it, while the fabrics used for the seats are refined and pleasant to the touch.

On the other hand, Lancia Ypsilon 2023 requires a surcharge for the installation of front side airbags and does not have electronic driving aids. Car brakes prove sensitive to fatigue when subjected to extreme stress.

In terms of performance, they cannot be called particularly brilliant. Your car’s steering wheel offers height adjustment but no depth adjustment, which can make it more difficult to find the ideal driving position. There new Ypsilon range is offered for around 13,000 euros.