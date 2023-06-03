Road test and review of the new Renault Arkana, the first non-premium crossver-coup at an affordable price

The SUV landscape is constantly evolving, with the emergence of models with unconventional shapes, including body variants that recall the design of the coupe. In this context, Renault Arkana fits as an example of SUV coupé, offering a range of electrified engines.

It is an interesting model precisely because it is the first in this category that does not belong to the premium range, thus democratizing this design solution. Renault Arkana is based on the Cmf-B modular platform, shared with models such as Clio and Captur. Its dimensions are generous, but not excessive, making this new SUV coupe from the French car manufacturer versatile for everyday use.

With a length of 4.56 meters and a width of 1.82 metres, it also moves easily in the city, while the wheelbase of 2.72 meters guarantees ample comfort on long journeys. Luggage space is 513 litres, which drops to 492 liters in the E-Tech version. Let’s dive into everything:

Renault Arkana is a medium-large coupé SUV, developed on the basis of the most compact Capture. Its aerodynamic line presents no compromises in terms of interior space. On the contrary, this car actually offers five seats, and even people of above average height find space without difficulty.

The trunk is very roomy and is accessed through a large tailgate. The interior features a modern design, with two displays and a rational organization of the controls, while the finishes are generally of good quality, although some details could be improved.

The vehicle is only available in a hybrid version, with automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. Versions 1.3 TCe are considered microibrideas they combine a turbocharged four-cylinder engine with a small electric motor and battery, which make a marginal contribution to the vehicle’s propulsion.

Consumption is relatively low and responsiveness during acceleration is satisfying. On the other hand, the E-Tech versions are full hybrids, with the 1.6-litre engine working together with two powerful electric motors. Compared to the 1.3 versions, the automaker promises 20% lower emissions and average fuel consumption, with even better results in urban areas, where the 1.6-litre engine remains off most of the time.

For what concern road behaviourcomfort is more than satisfactory, taking into account the sporty configuration of the car, and good handling when cornering.

In case you want more power and grit in the Renault Arkana 2023, it is advisable to opt for the version equipped with the 1.3 TCe engine, perhaps in the RS Line set-up. If you prefer acheaper and quieter optionthe E-Tech versions are worth considering.

Considering the value for money, Renault Arkana offers a wide range of standard equipment. This also applies to integrated security systems. The multimedia system on board is intuitive to use, has a pleasant graphical interface and offers numerous functions. Both the passenger compartment and the trunk of the vehicle are roomy, offering breadth and capabilities beyond expectations. From 29,000 euros.

The loading sill of the brand new Renault Arkana presents a considerable height, bringing with it the risk of impacting the head against the closing block positioned on the tailgate. In a car of this category, the installation of a single zone air conditioning system can be considered insufficient. The rear window, characterized by a pronounced inclination, is not equipped with a windscreen wiper, while the external rear-view mirrors have a reduced width.