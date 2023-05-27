Road test and reviews of the new Dacia Jogger 2023, a car that really has everything to be bought

dacia jogger it is a hybrid characterized by ample practicality and space as it can comfortably accommodate 7 passengers, all without requiring excessive expense. The LPG version offers low running costs.

Among standard equipment we find the automatic climate control and a simple but efficient multimedia system. But as far as safety is concerned, the features are limited to the presence of an emergency automatic braking system and a few other features. Let’s take a closer look:

Dacia Jogger 2023, the road test

Reviews of the new Dacia Jogger 2023

Dacia Jogger is a small vehicle and features a sober design even if not completely convincing. It is characterized as a slender model with some typical crossover characteristics. Among these, a generous ground clearance of 20 cm and additional protections to the bodywork stand out, which allow it to tackle rough terrain. The passenger compartment, while presenting a simple but refined finish, offers ample space and, as an option, a set of two additional seats is available in the trunk, which allows seven people to travel comfortably.

For drivers who are sensitive to running costs, LPG is convenient: a full tank requires just over 30 euros, which, thanks to the effective capacity of the tank of 40 litres, allows you to travel around 440 kilometres. If you choose to travel on petrol, consumption is reasonable, with an average of 14.8 kilometers per 1 litre. The three-cylinder turbo engine of the Dacia Jogger is efficient and responsive, especially when powered by LPG with a power of 101 HP; when running on petrol, the power is reduced by 10 hp.

In both cases, acceleration performance is not the most lively, due to the longer transmission ratios, adopted to contain fuel consumption. The clutch is soft to the touch, but gear shifts can feel a bit choppy. For the rest, the guide does not present particular criticalities.

Despite the adoption of drums at the rear, the brakes of the new Dacia Jogger 2023 guarantee an effective reduction of braking distances. The competitive price of around 18,000 euros is attractive, especially considering the inclusion of the seven seats. There is no other new car that offers the same wealth of content at such an affordable price. Despite its moderate dimensions, the Dacia Jogger offers plenty of space for passengers and a large trunk.

The transmission of the Dacia Jogger presents limited maneuverability, with contrasted engagements in the six reports. The vehicle picks up slowly, especially in sixth gear. The acceleration times recorded suggest the need to downshift for better performance. Automatic braking is included as standard, but cannot detect pedestrians and cyclists. Systems such as lane keeping and fatigue warning are not available even on request.

Dacia Jogger is equipped with plush suspension and light steering, which prioritize comfort without compromising agility. Moving on to standard equipment, the richest version, called Extreme, includes single-zone automatic climate control, cruise control, reversing camera and rear distance sensors, as well as a multimedia system with 8-inch screen and connectivity for mobile devices.

The safety equipment has some shortcomings: only the automatic braking system is standard, which, however, does not detect pedestrians and cyclists. The rear view mirror blind spot monitoring option is not available, and there are no lane keeping systems or related warnings. Also because of these deficiencies in terms of driving assistance and protection for passengers which is not always optimal in the event of a collision, dacia jogger only got one star out of five in crash tests conducted in 2021 by Euro NCAP.