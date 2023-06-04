Road test and reviews of the new New Hyundai i20 2023, the car just renewed in an important way

Hyundai i20The South Korean B-segment five-door car underwent a mid-career facelift. During this phase, the brand made aesthetic changes to the design and introduced new advanced safety features.

As regards the engines, did not introduce changes in the already available proposal. But a subsequent update is expected for the i20 N sports version, while the mild hybrid versions remain confirmed without changes. Below are all the news.

Hyundai i20 2023, the road test

Reviews of the new Hyundai i20 2023

The new generation of the Hyundai i20 it has a distinctive style and offers improvements in handling, thanks to the precision of the steering and shifting.

Among the valuable features, theextensive equipment, including a digital dashboard with excellent readability but limited customization options, a quality multimedia system with 10.3-inch screen and the latest advanced driver assistance systems. Some of these, such as adaptive cruise control, are only available in versions equipped with a dual-clutch robotic gearbox.

The finishes have been positively evaluated and the interior of the car is satisfactory. As for the boot, the version with the 1.2 four-cylinder engine offers ample load capacity, while in the versions with the 1.0 turbo three-cylinder engine the capacity is reduced by 90 litres. This is due to the fact that the entire false bottom is occupied by the lithium-ion battery sistema mild hybrid: during deceleration, an electric unit transforms the movement of the wheels into electrical energy which is stored in the 48-volt battery and during acceleration it helps to turn the crankshaft.

The version equipped with the 1.0 T-GDi enginedespite having a slightly smaller trunk, it offers quiet operation, low vibrations and adequate thrust. The manual gearbox, despite being electro-actuated or not operated directly by the clutch pedal, but by an electric motor, behaves in a natural and reactive way. This configuration allows the electronics to automatically open the clutch when releasing, to make the most of the drag force and reduce fuel consumption. Already in the basic version, the i20 offers a rather complete equipment.

Hyundai i20 stands out for its agility and delivers high road holding performance when cornering, ensuring a pleasant driving experience without tiring the driver. The multimedia system, equipped with a responsive 10.3-inch screen, offers a rich range of functions, extensive customization possibilities and an intuitive interface.

The i20’s 1.0-litre turbocharged engine offers a vigorous and ready progression, ensuring good thrust. Thanks to an excellent tuning, the engine has low vibrations and quiet operation. The Hyundai i20 is available from 19,000 euros.

The trunk of the mild hybrid versions of the Hyundai i20 records a reduction of 90 liters compared to the non-hybrid versions due to the presence of the traction battery positioned under the loading surface. The adaptive cruise control system has been improved, however it is only available on versions of the i20 equipped with the robotic dual clutch gearbox.

Il digital dashboard of the i20 is a large 10.3-inch display that offers easy readability. Its configuration is limited, allowing for only minimal customization, mainly focused on the small central portion.