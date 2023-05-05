Road test and reviews of the new Opel Astra 2023, car among the surprises of the year, winner of many awards

Opel AstraThe Opel Astra Sports Tourer, which is available in both five-door and estate variants, has received numerous accolades in the fields of design and performance. The international jury of the Red Dot Award, consisting of 43 judges, recently awarded the model the Red Dot Award 2023 in the Product Design category.

This accolade adds to the list of numerous awards already received by the Opel Astraincluding the Golden Steering Wheel 2022 and the title of Family Car of the Year 2022. The independent jury of the German Car Awards (GCOTY) proclaimed the Opel Astra German Compact Car of the Year 2023. But let’s see in this article:

New Opel Astra 2023, the road test

Reviews of the new Opel Astra 2023

Opel Astra 2023 is one five-door C-segment sedan, which adopts a dynamic and modern design. Compared to previous generations, the new Astra adopts a platform shared with other models of the Stellantis group, such as the Peugeot 308. The passenger compartment is characterized by a minimalist but hi-tech design, with a configurable digital dashboard, a central screen up to 10 inches and the multimedia system and climate control controls positioned on the same panel.

The space on board is generous and the trunk has adequate capacity, although the plug-in hybrid versions have a slight compromise due to the electrics. All engines of the Opel Astra are equipped with a turbocharger, which ensures good responsiveness. Driving is pleasant thanks to the smoothness of the eight-speed automatic transmission.

Standard equipment includes active safety devices and sophisticated accessories such as LED matrix headlights. The range of equipment is wide and also includes the sports version GS. Depending on the needs of use, you can choose the most suitable engine, such as the 1.2 petrol or 1.5 diesel, or opt for the plug-in hybrid versions. In any case, the Opel Astra offers a good balance between performance and consumption.

Opel Astra presents a’excellent maneuverability thanks to its lively response and chassis agility. The car is equipped with highly comfortable and customizable seats to guarantee an optimal driving position.

The acoustic insulation of the passenger compartment has been treated with particular attention, filtering out little noise from outside. The Opel Astra starting price is 27,000 euros. This is a figure that progressively grows with the quality of the fittings and options to enrich the on-board experience.

The load capacity in the rechargeable hybrid models of theOpel Astra undergoes a significant reduction. Additionally, secondary controls may not always be responsive, affecting usability of the car. They are not present separate adjustment options of the air flow for the vents, which can be uncomfortable for the occupants of the passenger compartment.

