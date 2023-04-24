Home » Roar Atalanta, 3-1 against Roma and -4 from the Champions League: Mourinho is now 5th, next is Milan | First page
Roar Atalanta, 3-1 against Roma and -4 from the Champions League: Mourinho is now 5th, next is Milan

Roar Atalanta, 3-1 against Roma and -4 from the Champions League: Mourinho is now 5th, next is Milan

The Champions race ignites in the queue. After the weekend games, it ended tonight at 20.45 with the postponement of Monday Night the 31st day of A league, decisive on several fronts: l‘Atalanta by Gian Piero Gasperinidry from two matches, vince 3-1 at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo against Roma by Jose Mourinhofresh from three wins in a row and from the passage to the semifinals of the Europa League after the success with Feyenoord, cot Pasalic’s goal following a splendid assist from Zapata, Toloi’s double with a rebound shot from a corner action, deflected on goal by Llorente, Pellegrini’s goal which reopens the match for just one minute, as Koopmeiners’ trio arrives ( 7 in Serie A), following a mistake by Rui Patricio, before the post following a free-kick by Pellegrini (30 woodwork for the season). Fundamental match for qualifying for the next Champions League, which is now more tense than ever: the Giallorossi, fifth on goal difference compared to Milan, opponents at the Olimpico next week (14 all, but the Rossoneri have scored more goals)indeed have now only 4 points ahead of the Bergamo players sevenths, who don’t miss the last call for the most important cup, while Juve remain +3 in third place. The challenge between Ademola Lookman and Paulo does not take place Dybalaso far respectively 13 and 11 goals: neither of the two starters due to physical problems, with the Nigerian in the stands and the Argentinian who enters mid serve and stops in the final, after an intervention by Paomino. Smalling and Wijnaldum were absent due to injury, problems in the final also for Llorente, coming out in tears.

