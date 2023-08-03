Home » roar Vlahovic, Weah is an arrow, party for Kean too
roar Vlahovic, Weah is an arrow, party for Kean too

ORLANDO – In front of over sixty thousand spectators and many VIP fans, including Kakà and Matuidi, Davids, Juventus closes in the best possible way: overtaking Real Madrid by Vinicius and Modric, thanks to a brilliant performance in the first minutes and restarts in the counterattack. It took Kean 45 seconds to open the ball, then after 20 minutes Weah scored his first goal for Juventus.

But above all we will talk about Vlahovic’s goal in full recovery: he enters and it takes him a quarter of an hour to find his way to goal, then he rejoices by showing his shirt to everyone, including the cameras. And for the organizers the mvp is McKennie: full of self-esteem for the American who is trying to play for any chance of staying.

Moise da NBA. McKennie-Wean, american connection

Juve flies and after 45 seconds immediately goes to command: vertical view of Locatelli to release the power of Chiesa’s engine who first duets with Kean then frees McKennie. The Texan’s shot hits the post, but Kean comes in tow from the NBA center for the tap in: it’s 1-0 Juve that freezes the Camping World Stadium, all white due to the predominance of Casa Blanca supporters.

Real’s most on the ball is Vinicius, but he had to deal with a rocky Bremer, then in the 20th minute Juve doubled: again Chiesa’s hand to trigger the made in USA tandem. McKenne fits perfectly and produces the assist for his compatriot Weah who leaves Courtois no way out with a right foot. At that point Real wakes up and starts crushing Allegri’s team: a couple of saves from Szczesny they avoid the worst, but the goalkeeper has to give up when Vinicius shows up all alone in front of the goal after a shot that burns Bremer.

