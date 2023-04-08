Status: 03/31/2023 12:43 p.m Whether Heidschnucke or salt meadow lamb: lamb has a long tradition in Northern Germany. Leg, back and shoulder are ideal for celebratory roasts, chops are good for grilling.

Lamb has a very fine flavor and is available directly from local producers at weekly markets in many places in the north. In supermarkets, on the other hand, lamb often comes from New Zealand. Because of the long transport routes, however, it is advisable to pay attention to a regional origin.

Recognizing freshness in lamb

When purchased, lamb should be bright red in color and smell fresh. A slightly metallic odor indicates a lack of freshness. Lamb can be kept in the fridge for up to five days, vacuum-packed and frozen for up to two years. To thaw, it is best to leave it in the vacuum packaging and place it in the fridge overnight.

When the meat comes out of the fridge, it should be left to rest to reduce the temperature difference before cooking. For large pieces, this can take up to an hour.

Season and marinate the lamb properly

Fresh herbs such as thyme and rosemary as well as garlic go very well with the fine aroma of lamb. Grilled food tastes particularly spicy if it has been marinated in olive oil and herbs for a few hours. Salt should always be used sparingly with lamb.

Which cut of meat for which dish?

As with other types of meat, certain parts of lamb are particularly suitable for certain types of preparation. For example, chops from the back or the breast ribs and leg slices from the knuckle are ideal for grilling. They usually contain a little more fat, so the meat stays nice and juicy. Back chops also taste great fried. To do this, sear the meat over high heat in a pan only briefly on each side – between two and five minutes, depending on the size.

Lamb salmon and lamb fillets are particularly tender. Both come from the back of the animal and are suitable for roasting and grilling. Since the fillets are very thin, they only require a very short preparation time. Just cook them in a pan for a few minutes with the garlic and herbs.

Lamb shank and lamb shank are ideal for roasts

Back, knuckle and shoulder are ideal for a festive roast. Depending on the size, cooking takes a lot of time: leg or rolled roast require about an hour per kilogram, lamb shank up to two hours at temperatures between 175 and 200 degrees. Don’t overcook the lamb or it will be too dry. If the meat easily pulls away from the bone, it’s done. If you are not sure, you can use a meat thermometer. At 60 degrees, the core of the meat is medium, at 70 degrees only slightly pink, but still juicy.

Allow the cooked meat to rest before slicing. This distributes the meat juices and the meat becomes more tender. Larger pieces require up to 15 minutes for this, with smaller ones a few minutes are sufficient.

Goulash and stews with lamb

The neck and neck meat is ideal for hearty stews and ragouts or the traditional Irish stew. Shoulder or leg are good for goulash. Minced lamb also often comes from the shoulder meat and can be used, for example, for Turkish pizza, meatballs or to stuff peppers or other vegetables. Lamb meatballs filled with feta cheese also taste delicious. Garlic, cumin and coriander give the minced meat a slightly oriental touch.

