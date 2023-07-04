Roasted zucchini from the oven: a brilliant summer recipe

Summer is zucchini time and we’ve discovered THE way to turn veggies into a real treat! This Oven Roasted Zucchini recipe has made a splash on TikTok and is definitely worth trying.

Healthy zucchini, some garlic and spices: this recipe went viral on TikTok for a reason. It’s easy to make and results in oven-roasted zucchini with a crispy, caramelized outside and a creamy inside. The preparation method comes from American top chef Thomas Keller, who presented it in a master class video. Try our variation on the famous recipe!

Recipe for roasted zucchini from the oven: a real summer treat

Our recipe for creamy-tender, oven-roasted zucchini is inspired by Thomas Keller’s viral zucchini recipe. The courgettes are halved and then roasted whole, allowing the garlic and spices to seep into the center while a crispy top develops in the pan. Enjoy the roasted zucchini with fried or grilled meat or fish. Or prepare a yoghurt sauce or feta cream for a vegetarian alternative.

The necessary ingredients

What do you need for this zucchini recipe? Of course, courgettes, preferably the green ones, plus some salt, oil and garlic and fresh thyme for seasoning. You can vary the spices and adjust them according to your own taste. Here is the list of ingredients:

2 medium zucchini 1 teaspoon salt 2 tablespoons canola oil 2 small cloves garlic, finely chopped 1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme

Preparation of the roasted zucchini

The most important thing for this recipe is the preparation of the zucchini and the correct cooking method. The vegetables are first fried briefly in an ovenproof pan and then roasted in the preheated oven. Here’s how to do it step-by-step.

Preheat the oven to 250°C. Wash zucchini, pat dry and cut in half lengthways. Score the inside diagonally with a sharp knife to create a checkerboard pattern. Sprinkle the zucchini halves with salt and let sit for about 20 minutes to remove excess moisture. Then blot with a paper towel. This is the most important step!

Heat an ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat and add 2 tablespoons canola oil. Fry the zucchini, cut-side down, in the pan until golden, about 5 minutes. Then turn the courgettes over, sprinkle with the garlic and thyme and roast in the preheated oven for 15-20 minutes.

@ketorecipes Viral pillowy zucchini, Mediterranean style. #lowcarb #lowcarbrecipes #zuchinni #keto #ketorecipes #healthyrecipes ♬ Sunday – HNNY

Bonus recipe for yogurt sauce with feta and basil

A simple yogurt dip is the perfect complement to this recipe. How to prepare it quickly:

Ingredients:

100 g plain Greek yoghurt 2 tablespoons feta cheese 1 clove of garlic 2 large basil leaves ½ tablespoon lemon or lime juice

Preparation:

Blend all ingredients in a food processor or high speed blender until creamy and smooth. Spread the sauce on a serving plate and place the roasted zucchini halves, cut-side up, on top. If desired, drizzle with a little more sauce and fresh herbs.

