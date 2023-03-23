Milan, March 22, 2023 – He would have tried to commit suicide in jail Rashi Abrahamthe 23-year-old Moroccan who had injured six passers-by during a series of robberies before being blocked by the police on 6 March near the Central Station. For this reason, the prosecutor has ordered emergency psychiatric tests.

The attempted suicide

Three days ago, in fact, from what has been known, the young man attempted to commit suicide by hanging himself on the bars of his cell in San Vittore, but the prison police officers managed to save him. The Public Prosecutor’s Office has therefore assessed the need for a psychiatric consultation which will have to ascertain what the 23-year-old’s mental conditions are, also for the purposes of a decision on whether or not he is compatible with detention in prison.

“I don’t remember, I was on drugs and drunk”

The boy had explained to the investigating judge that he did not remember anything “because I had drunk and taken five tablets of Rivotril”. “Before arriving in Italy – he added – I didn’t use any drugs, since I’ve been here I’ve been using hashish, heroin and synthetic pills. I only remember up to the moment I went into a bar, bought a drink, but after taking the pills I can’t remember anything anymore” “I live on the street in Milan in the Central Station area, in the underpass. I turn to the welfare associations for food and for clothing”.

The custody order

In the precautionary custody order against the 23-year-old, who also has various physical problems, it is highlighted that these were “brutal and violent attacks, characterized by punches to the face, by blows inflicted with a knife and by violent women falling to the ground”, the object of the robberies.