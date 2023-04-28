Robbie Williams is tired of sex – experts reveal what helps

He has been married for a good 13 years and has four children with his partner Ayda Field. Superstar Robbie Williams is all about family life these days. Everything seems harmonious between the two spouses – but in bed it doesn’t really work that well anymore. The two now chatted in an interview with the British tabloid magazine „The Sun“ out of. “Everyone knows there’s no sex after marriage,” the former Take That singer said there. Since he stopped taking testosterone to treat his depression, his libido has dropped.

Sex lulls are not uncommon

Many people feel like these two people. Especially in long-term relationships, sex life often takes a back seat – experts agree on this. “The frequency decreases, especially in the first years of a relationship,” says Claudia Schmiedeberg, sociologist at the Ludwig Maximilian University in Munich. A few years ago, together with a colleague, she evaluated data from the German longitudinal study pairfam, in which more than 12,000 people were regularly asked about their relationship life.

According to this, heterosexual couples sleep together about seven times less per month in the fourth year than at the beginning of the relationship. In the years that follow, the length of the relationship has hardly any measurable effect. However, it can still decrease due to the increasing age of those involved, for example.

According to Schmiedeberg, it hardly matters whether a couple lives together or is married. The birth of a child, on the other hand, statistically leads to less sex. This effect only disappears when the youngest child is about six years old. In general, the relationship between the length of a relationship and sex has been better researched for heterosexual couples than for homosexual couples.

What brings back pleasure in bed?

Couples therapist Andrea Seiferth has three tips for more sex in a relationship. These require work and a willingness to change – more next to than in bed:

Address the conflicts in your relationship. Establish a high level of trust in one another. It also helps with letting go during sex and trying new things. Avoid a permanently high stress level, for example through never-ending to-do lists, self-optimization tendencies and an exaggerated sense of responsibility. Stress leads to a kind of sustained state of alert. There is a lack of calm and serenity to engage with the partner. In particular, people between 30 and 45 often want to reconcile career, children and relationships. Sexuality can fall by the wayside if the couple does not give it a certain priority. Therefore create – in a figurative sense – an erotic space, a separate culture for sexuality. Talk to your partner about your sexual needs, about what excites or slows you down. Sex appointments are also possible. What is important is sufficient time, open communication and dealing with each other that allows vulnerability and the courage to show oneself. Intimacy doesn’t just begin in bed. A physical contact in everyday life is also part of it – for example through hugs, kisses, shared enjoyment and activities as a couple.

Whom a sex ban helps

Seiferth recommends a drastic measure for couples who can no longer find each other in bed. ” Sex is forbidden here. That takes the pressure off. In this way you can start from scratch to establish sexual contact again. What is it like lying naked in bed next to each other or looking at each other? How does skin contact feel? What reactions does stroking trigger? Do I want more of a particularly pleasant touch? “It is important that you really stick to the stopping rules,” says Seiferth. This relaxes both the braking and the pushing part.

Still not wanting to come back? Maybe that’s okay too. For example, Robbie Williams and his wife don’t see the lull in bed as a problem. “No sex in a marriage is only a problem when you’re on different sides,” the former Take That star points out. “If one wants it and the other doesn’t, if you have different expectations or requirements.”