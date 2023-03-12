Impossible not to have seen it at least once. And there are those who, not satisfied with a first vision, he kept seeing it again, to share it with friends, to smile at every play. Six years ago Robert Kelly became a web celebrity thanks to an “epic” call, an interview with Bbc that the irruption of his children and his wife made memorable.

A perfect storm It was March 10, 2017 and Kelly was live with the Bbc from his home. Sitting in his study the professor of political science at Pusan ​​National University in South Korea he was talking about the North Korean crisis. The tone was serious, the moment was grave, but suddenly the door opens behind her. it emerges daughter Marion, 4 years old, who boldly goes towards his father. Brief moments of embarrassment but Kelly carries on: she is still live on one of the major global television networks, the show must go on. But then it bursts in James, the youngest child (8 months) wandering around on the walker. The damage is done, they say, but no, there’s more. Like a perfect icing on the cake, he also enters from that door behind him his wife, Kim Jung-a, who makes books fall off the desk to drag the little ones away. In short, a disaster. Indeed no, a success.

Global success The video, promptly shared by the BBC, went around the world. Today counts over 54 million views and 780 thousand likes, and we’re talking about the original footage, because it’s impossible to calculate the numbers totaled by the thousands of reposts on social media and on YouTube itself. «I’m mortified», he said days later, «I usually close the door to my studio, but this time I forgot and I turned my family into YouTube stars». Kelly was initially worried that the “accident” could mark the end of his TV appearances and instead garnered a surge of global sympathy. See also Mannion and Spissu exalt Italy: in Livorno the Ukraine goes ko

The celebrity In recent years Kelly has returned to the story several times (above his story a few days after the interview) and it was even Twitter testimonials for the new settings that allow you to block unwanted and inappropriate comments (who better than him is an expert on annoying interruptions?). Then there was the pandemic to give him a hand. Many of us who have witnessed ruinous calls on Skype, Zoom or Teams have remembered that moment and sympathized with Kelly. As well as resharing it. The professor himself never forgot to celebrate himself. Every year he reposts the interview on Twitter, garnering global acclaim, which he has also done punctually in this 2023.

How are the children today In addition to the interview, Kelly also posted the 2022 tweet in which thanked for “the kind sentiments that have been addressed to us over the years” noting that he and his wife are “deeply grateful for all the nice things said about our children over the years.” On that occasion he had also shared photos of Marion and James, two of the most famous children on the web.

