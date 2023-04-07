The World Health Assembly (WHA) will take place in Geneva from May 23rd to 28th. It is the highest decision-making body of the 194 member states of the WHO. An important topic this year is the comprehensive reform of the WHO. Experience with Ebola has shown that the WHO must react better and faster to international health crises in the future. This requires structural changes within the WHO as well as sufficient human and financial resources. In the future, the Robert Koch Institute will support the WHO as the WHO collaborating center for emerging infections and biological hazards in being prepared for international health crises and being able to react quickly in an emergency.

As part of its work as a cooperation center, the RKI supports the WHO with its laboratory capacities in warning and response measures in connection with disease outbreaks of international scope. In addition, the RKI provides its expertise in investigating and containing outbreaks, in training measures and in the implementation of the International Health Regulations (IGV2005) with regard to newly occurring infections and biological hazards – as is currently the case with the yellow fever outbreak in Angola. The appointment is initially for 4 years.

On the fringes of the World Health Assembly, Federal Health Minister Hermann Gröhe met for bilateral talks with WHO Director-General Dr. Margaret Chan and numerous colleagues from other countries. Federal Minister of Health Hermann Gröhe will also attend a meeting of the “Alliance of Champions” to combat antibiotic resistance and an event on dementia.