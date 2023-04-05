In his speech, Federal Minister of Health Hermann Gröhe recalled the complex areas of application of the Robert Koch Institute, emphasizing, for example, its achievements in monitoring disease progression and referred to the center for cancer registry data and antibiotic resistance surveillance. At the same time, he recognized the international merits of the RKI, which was only recently appointed as the WHO collaborating center for emerging infections and biological threats.

In addition to the current challenges of public health, the focus of the conference is also the fight against measles. There is also an outlook on how the RKI will design its fields of work, for example research on antibiotic resistance, in the future. On day two, international participants will take the lectern, including Dr. Andrea Ammon, Director of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

125 years on behalf of infection control

Since the beginning of the anniversary year, the lecture series “Salon of Institute History” has been taking place in the library’s reading room. Books, museum pieces or privately owned items take the audience on a 125-year journey through time. When the “Royal Prussian Institute for Infectious Diseases” started work on July 1, 1891, workarounds were initially required. The scientists set themselves up in a converted residential building next to the Charité, the infirmary was distributed among separate barracks. However, there was less need for expansion in the tasks. The “Koch’sche Institut” took care of orders from cities or imperial authorities and even processed international inquiries.

In the summer of 1900, the company moved to its current headquarters on the north bank in Berlin-Wedding. Founder Robert Koch has officially appeared in the name of the institute since 1912, the 30th anniversary of the discovery of the tuberculosis pathogen. In the first years after the Second World War, the RKI was assigned to the Berlin city administration. However, because its tasks extended far beyond the city limits, it became part of the Federal Health Office in 1952. Since its dissolution in 1994, the Robert Koch Institute has been a senior federal authority within the portfolio of the Federal Ministry of Health.