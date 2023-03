Important insights into the effects of antibiotics

Professor Blaser was also honored for his life’s work, in particular his work on the biology of Helicobacter pylori. Blaser and his team had found the first indications that colonization of the human stomach with the pathogen Helicobacter pylori protects against serious diseases of the esophagus, such as e.g. B. esophageal cancer can protect. However, Blaser also contributed crucial evidence that the bacterium can cause stomach cancer.