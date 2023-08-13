Roberto Mancini resigns as coach of the national team, Spalletti is the favorite to replace him. What happened – breaking latest news

Roberto Mancini is no longer coach of the national football team: he presented his resignation to the president of the FIGC Gabriele Gravina yesterday evening. A piece of news that took the No. 1 of Italian football by surprise, who will now have to immediately think about a substitute: the big favorite has now become Luciano Spalletti, who has stopped following his farewell to Napoli, who however would be willing to release him. The other names circulating are those of Antonio Conte, currently without a bench, for whom it would be a return, and then detached Fabio Cannavaro and Daniele De Rossi.

The press release from the Football Federation

The reasons for Mancini’s decision are not yet known, but the Football Federation has confirmed the news. This is the press release that appeared on the website: «The Italian Football Federation announces that it has taken note of the resignation of Roberto Mancini from the position of coach of the Italian national team, received yesterday late in the evening. Thus concludes a significant page in the history of the Azzurri, which began in May 2018 and concluded with the 2023 Nations League Finals; in between, the victory at Euro 2020, a triumph conquered by a group in which all the individuals have been able to become a team. Taking into account the important and close commitments for the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers (10 and 12 September with North Macedonia and Ukraine), the FIGC will announce the name of the new national coach in the coming days».

It is true that those close to the coach had registered a bit of tiredness and nervousness — some think that Mancini too is tempted by the sirens of Saudi Arabia, some who have taken certain choices wrongly concerning his staff, such as the Evani’s farewell -, but neither did Gravina, who spoke to him on the phone last night, think he would resign less than a month from the next, very important, matches, where Italy must score six points to qualify for the European Championships.

