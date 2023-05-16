Roberto Spada, squatted house in Ostia cleared. Yesterday on social media: “I’m looking for a roof to rent”

This morning, in Ostia, the popular housing illegally occupied by Roberto Spada, a member of the Ostia clan, known for the story of the attack on the journalist Daniele Piervincenzi of Rai during an interview for the program was cleared Nemo. The operation was followed by the carabinieri of the Ostia group’s investigative unit. The property is located on the third floor in via Guido Vicon. According to the newspaper the Republic upon the arrival of the military, Spada did not resist and with his family is taking away his properties from the building. Even if the exponent and his family have shown themselves to be cooperative, some relatives have however presented themselves in front of the building to protest. Again according to what he reports the Republic, at least four patrols of local police officers carried out, in addition to the eviction, a census in the municipal houses to find other squatters and report them. Two roads affected by the operation, via Vincon and via Fasan, just a few hundred meters apart. Roberto Spada – always according to what he reports the Republic – he will go to the hotel until the 20th, then to a friend’s house.

Roberto Spada and the post for a new house before the eviction

Yesterday, May 15, he had published the search for a new rental house on his Facebook profile.

According to reports The messenger the investigations by the carabinieri ascertained that the property – after an exchange in the past with another illegal occupant – had been occupied since 2006. Spada and his wife did not have any title that would legitimize them to live in the apartment, managed by the Municipality of Rome to face the housing emergency. The debt to the Authority would be equal to 43,355.56 euros for unpaid employment allowances and another 11,063 euros to the company that manages the electricity grid for unaccounted energy. On April 22, a preventive seizure decree of the property was carried out by the same soldiers on delegation from the Rome prosecutor’s office and order from the investigating judge.

Roberto Spada’s house cleared, councilor Zevi: “Immediately video surveillance active on the property”

«First of all, I would like to thank all the forces of order deployed this morning to carry out the evacuation of the occupied lodgings in Ostia. An operation to restore legality, conducted by the carabinieri of the Ostia group’s investigative unit, which represents excellent news for Rome and its citizens”. Thus, in a note, the councilor for heritage and housing policies Tobia Zevi. “The administration is on the front line against those who take advantage of public assets with violence – she adds – trampling on the rights of those waiting for public housing. Few words and many facts: the vacated accommodation will be alarmed today and subjected to video surveillance, awaiting its subsequent assignment as soon as it is released”.

