Florence, 31 March 2023 – A Villa Donatello the use of robotic surgery was introduced, the latest innovation of minimally invasive surgery which, thanks to theDa Vinci robot‘, allows the surgeon to operate seated using a very high resolution monitor and manually controlling the device.

“The use of the Da Vinci robot in radical prostatectomy operations allows better functional results – explains Dr Andrea Gavazzi, urologist surgeon – In urology the robotic approach represents the gold standard in the treatment of prostate and renal cancer, due to the advantages it offers in nephron sparing surgery. Today it is also used in the removal of the bladder and is revolutionizing the approach to some benign pathologies”.

Furthermore, the new collaboration between surgeon and anesthetist, combining robotic surgery with loco-regional anesthesia, has reduced at least i post-operative recovery timessolving the previous problem of long recovery times due to the use of general anesthesia.

“The locoregional anesthesia that we perform at Villa Donatello is a specialization that we have achieved first in Italy – comments Dr. Lorenzo Forasassihead of the anesthesia team of Villa Donatello – This method allows you to avoid general anesthesiahowever guaranteeing the patient a relaxed and serene state and allows take away the pain during surgery, to have pleasant sedation and intense post-operative analgesia without using opiates. The recovery path for the patient is much fasterthe pain is much less and the recovery of mobility and nutrition can also take place on the same operating day”.