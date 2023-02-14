He is the only Italian to have led the International Red Cross for two consecutive terms. Roman, born in 1965, criminal lawyer, Francesco Rocca he is the center-right candidate for the upcoming Lazio regional elections. His 15 years in the Italian Red Cross, called as commissioner in 2008, were decisive in reforming the institution.
President Rocca, let’s start from the beginning, from the motivation. You were the president of the Red Cross, publicly esteemed, loved by the “people” of volunteers. But who made him do it?
Look, after a life spent in volunteering and the Third Sector, I thought it was time to give back the enormous teaching learned and put myself at the service of my community. I think that the experience gained over decades of professional activity and in associationism, having been at the top of the largest humanitarian organization in the world, can really make the difference. I have had so much from this journey…
…That?
That the time has come to put it to good use for the common good. Here, it was precisely the afterthought of those who, half-jokingly, asked me precisely: “But who makes you do it!?”.
Look, you’re running on the right. Politics on that side has recently recorded some public endorsements in the social world: Mario Bearded of the Blind Union, candidate for the past policies in the League. He followed him, these days, Luca Means of Uneba, candidate in Milan with Attilio Fontana. Or Maria Theresa Bellucci, former president of Modavi, who took the field in the last legislature with the Brothers of Italy and is now deputy minister. Now she with Giorgia Meloni. Can the profile of a “right” solidarity be traced? What values does it have? Who inspires you?
Let’s start from the assumption that the drive towards solidarity doesn’t have, or shouldn’t have, a political colour.
The proverbial impartiality of the non-profit.
Of course, historically, however, the Italian right – as well as the Catholic and liberal world – has a great tradition of social commitment. Regardless of these considerations, solidarity must once again become a shared value. I am applying to represent the many – too many – vulnerabilities existing in Lazio. To give voice to the last from a different position. But the thrust is always the same.
What do you intend to bring to politics from your experience? As a lawyer, you have held important positions in healthcare, in control and management functions.
The managerial commitment in the healthcare world began precisely in this region, when I was appointed commissioner and then general manager of the Sant’Andrea hospital. And then, in Spallanzani’s steering committee. So also outside, in the evaluation unit of the Pascale National Cancer Institute of Naples and extraordinary commissioner of the ASL Napoli 2. An important experience that enriched me, professionally and humanly. I will return all of this to the Lazio Region, considering that healthcare represents 80% of the regional budget. And that beyond the electoral slogans it is in a very delicate condition.
Indeed, Healthcare has been a burning issue for many governors. Like other regions, Lazio is in a recovery plan. If you had to indicate three priorities, among the many, to work on, what would they be?
I would start from the need to break down waiting lists, and it is possible to do so. It is also necessary to rethink the model of territorial medicine. The pandemic, in recent years, has shown us how much health is on the one hand a fundamental right of the individual, but also a pre-eminent interest of the community. Hospital structures must be put in a position to carry out their work in the best possible way, i.e. manage emergencies, acute and post-acute cases. Territorial medicine will have to be understood more and more as proximity healthcare. Enough with a “Romanocentric” healthcare.
How you do it?
We must then work on the workforce, restoring professional dignity to the Lazio health personnel. The challenge will also be on screening for important pathologies, I am thinking of oncological ones. No one should be left behind. No one will have to go through the painful experience of healthcare migration that takes away further dignity from the patient.
Rocca, the social and health sector has an important role in regional welfare. And here there is a strong involvement of the Third sector, particularly of the health care volunteers who – as you well know having just “stopped” the bib with the Red Cross – are cornered for inadequate reimbursements. If he will govern, how does he plan to solve this problem?
Social health is essential for the proper development of every community. In particular, healthcare volunteering has an extraordinary importance in the field of ambulance transport, both in emergency and in secondary transport. I will do everything to protect and enhance it but we will also carry out activities aimed at promoting health, understood as a state of complete physical and mental well-being and respecting the diversity between each person and in the different life contexts. This includes informing and educating people about healthy lifestyles and first aid practices.
The theme of an inclusive society, for the various forms of fragility, from physical to social, is the field of voluntary and cooperative intervention. As governor, what do you hope to build in this direction?
The integral development of the person must always be at the center, supporting the different abilities that each of us possesses. Only in this way will we be able to build a strong and inclusive Lazio community, fighting marginalization. It can be done by networking and communicating with each other the local welfare systems with the different realities of the Third Sector.
Co-program and co-design, they say. Do you believe it?
It is important to plan together, really listening to those who are in daily contact with the many fragilities of our society today. In this, the cooperative and voluntary world is crucial, if not essential.
In general, what vision should the Third Sector have in the development of your region? It is often considered short, a low-cost provider of services. Indispensable in some areas.
Well, look, my history and personal training speak for themselves: I consider subsidiarity a fundamental value and resource. As president of the Red Cross I had the opportunity to collaborate with numerous associations and social realities, making the word “subsidiarity” a concrete action.
The social world that deals with minors, associations as well as communities, fear that the “zero distancing” law already adopted in Piedmont will be repeated in Lazio, making it de facto impossible to foster minors in difficulty: in November, a councilor Fdi, Francesca of vito, made a similar proposal. What will he do if he is elected?
The minor and his rights will always be at the center of my work as governor and of every action of the Region. I am well acquainted with the world of family homes, in which I have worked, and I know well what the strengths and weaknesses of the system are. There’s no joking around on this issue: children and teenagers must be protected in the best possible way. Here, the institutions that deal with minors must work only for this: the best for each minor. I put my face on this.
They pulled her by the jacket several times on environmental issues – I’m referring to the incinerator in Rome. How to combine the emergency and the need to make the waste cycle virtuous, in other words convincing citizens to understand the importance of separate collection?
The environmental issue is crucial for the regional administration. Furthermore, VITA knows how much it has been at the center of my international agenda, to the point of bringing it to forums such as, most recently, the Cop 27 in Sharm el Sheikh. Returning to Lazio, we have clearly stated that we will no longer build any landfills. We have to bet everything on differentiated collection (today we are in 18th place in Italy) and on the waste-to-energy plant, which must be done to close the waste cycle, if we don’t want to continue to be the shame of Europe.
How is the campaign going? Is there any message, any certificate of trust from the voluntary and social world that pleased you?
This electoral campaign is dedicated above all to listening, understanding and studying not only the many problems that categories and associations pose to me, but also the most effective proposals for solving them. From the world of volunteering I receive daily attestations of trust and closeness and great enthusiasm, especially from the sectors that represent the rights of the weakest.
Will he remember this when he sits – president or leader of the opposition – in the large Garbatella building which houses the Region?
Believe me, I will always stand by their side, this is my word of honour, promoting a policy at the service of the regional community. We do not forget where we come from, nor our roots.