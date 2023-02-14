How you do it?

We must then work on the workforce, restoring professional dignity to the Lazio health personnel. The challenge will also be on screening for important pathologies, I am thinking of oncological ones. No one should be left behind. No one will have to go through the painful experience of healthcare migration that takes away further dignity from the patient.

Rocca, the social and health sector has an important role in regional welfare. And here there is a strong involvement of the Third sector, particularly of the health care volunteers who – as you well know having just “stopped” the bib with the Red Cross – are cornered for inadequate reimbursements. If he will govern, how does he plan to solve this problem?

Social health is essential for the proper development of every community. In particular, healthcare volunteering has an extraordinary importance in the field of ambulance transport, both in emergency and in secondary transport. I will do everything to protect and enhance it but we will also carry out activities aimed at promoting health, understood as a state of complete physical and mental well-being and respecting the diversity between each person and in the different life contexts. This includes informing and educating people about healthy lifestyles and first aid practices.

The theme of an inclusive society, for the various forms of fragility, from physical to social, is the field of voluntary and cooperative intervention. As governor, what do you hope to build in this direction?

The integral development of the person must always be at the center, supporting the different abilities that each of us possesses. Only in this way will we be able to build a strong and inclusive Lazio community, fighting marginalization. It can be done by networking and communicating with each other the local welfare systems with the different realities of the Third Sector.

Co-program and co-design, they say. Do you believe it?

It is important to plan together, really listening to those who are in daily contact with the many fragilities of our society today. In this, the cooperative and voluntary world is crucial, if not essential.

In general, what vision should the Third Sector have in the development of your region? It is often considered short, a low-cost provider of services. Indispensable in some areas.

Well, look, my history and personal training speak for themselves: I consider subsidiarity a fundamental value and resource. As president of the Red Cross I had the opportunity to collaborate with numerous associations and social realities, making the word “subsidiarity” a concrete action.