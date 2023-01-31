Good news has arrived for the students of Roccafluvione in these hours. In fact, after months of waiting, from this week the kids can go back to using the gym, which has been completely renovated. A redeveloped structure, therefore, able to accommodate the students. Furthermore, still with regard to Roccafluvione, the seismic upgrading works of the middle school building will also resume very soon, which can be completed before the start of the new school year, should there be no hitches of any kind. In the meantime, the positive news doesn’t end there for the inhabitants of the Piceno municipality. “At the last meeting between the officials of the ministry of infrastructure, those of Anas, the new commissioner for reconstruction Guido Castelli and the mayors of the Piceno area, in fact – explains the mayor Francesco Leoni -, we had reassurances that the project which provides for the modernization of the state road 78 which, starting from Caldarola, crosses Sarnano and Amandola, will be widened.The same, therefore, will continue also for Comunanza, Roccafluvione and will rejoin the Salaria at the height of Mozzano.This is a result very important that it will reduce the risks connected to the viability that affects our municipal area, especially in the stretch up to the Ascoli fraction of Mozzano”. Matteo Porfiri