Rocío Julia Sanchís, The New Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of Alicante: Challenges and Aspirations

Rocío Julia Sanchís has replaced José Antonio Hurtado as the dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of Alicante this week. Hurtado had served two terms before being replaced by Sanchís. As the new dean, Sanchís has identified several immediate challenges, including the development of the Medicine degree and the new Speech Therapy studies. She holds a Nursing degree from the University of Alicante and had been the academic coordinator of Students and Practices for the degree in Nursing.

In an interview, Sanchís expressed her excitement, indicating that the faculty faces the challenges of not only maintaining its Nursing studies’ rankings but also positioning the Degree in Human Nutrition and Nutrition Dietetics, as well as Medicine and Speech Therapy studies in international rankings. She also stressed the importance of focusing on research and doctorate studies for future teachers.

When asked about the possibility of a new building for the Faculty, Sanchís acknowledged economic difficulties but mentioned that projects are underway to develop a new simulation building and an anatomy classroom in the near future.

Sanchís also provided an update on the progress of the Medicine studies since her return to the UA, indicating that the students and teachers are adapting well.

Regarding the ongoing judicial conflict with Miguel Hernández de Elche over the return of Medicine to Alicante, Sanchís emphasized the importance of establishing alliances rather than engaging in legal battles. She also expressed a strong focus on transferring knowledge to society and the need for a large professional body to fill various positions in the healthcare field.

As an expert on mental health issues, Sanchís highlighted the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on healthcare professionals’ mental health. She argued that increasing the number of mental health professionals is not the only solution and called for structural changes to improve the working conditions and care pressure that professionals face.

Finally, Sanchís shared that preparations for the new degree in Speech Therapy are progressing well, with necessary space and teaching staff already in place for its implementation next year.

