Rocio Munoz Morales, father Manuel died: the touching post on Instagram. Emma comments: «I hug you tightly»

Terrible mourning in the family for Rocio Munoz Moralesthe Spanish actress romantically linked for many years to Raoul Bova. Rocio’s father Manuel Munoz Moralesdied after a long illness: it was she herself who spread the news, with a touching post on her Instagram profile.

Rocio Munoz Morales in seventh heaven from Francesca Fialdini: «I can’t believe it», what happened

Rocio Munoz Morales to Leggo: «I want to grow further to overcome the prejudice against beautiful actresses»

The touching post on Instagram

For some time Rocio had been sharing news and updates on his father’s condition with his followers, who had been battling a serious illness for some time. Today, Saturday June 24, the post announcing that his fight was over, unfortunately not well: Por siempre en mi corazon papa, descansa en paz, writes Rocio (Forever in my heart papa, rest in peace).

From Emma to Alberto Matano, the comments

Rocio had confessed last March to the drama of his father’s illness. And today’s post saw the comments of many colleagues and friends, such as Emma Marrone: I hug you tightly, my friend, writes the singer from Salento, who lost her father a few months ago. Among the comments of closeness also those of Tosca D’Aquino, Elena Sofia Ricci, Francesca Chillemi, Cristina Marino, Elisabetta Gregoraci and Alberto Matano.

See also  When returning from holidays, it is absolutely necessary to do these things to stem humidity and mold and avoid health problems, especially for children.

