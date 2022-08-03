UDINE. “The Region, within the framework of the law for consultation, has allocated two million euros for the construction, within the area of ​​the former Osoppo barracks, of the climbing wall for which the feasibility project was recently approved technical and economic “.

This was announced on Wednesday, August 3, by the deputy mayor and councilor for public works of Udine, Loris Michelini. «It is – he explained – an ambitious project for all fans of this discipline, which boasts many fans and which has recently become Olympic. Specifically, the gym will host three specialties: the rope one, the one based on speed and the one dedicated to difficulty, but always in maximum safety. There will also be didactic areas for children and young people, places dedicated to hospitality, services, technical activities, plant maintenance but also conferences and meetings ».

The gymnasium, continues Michelini, «can also be used for the exercises of the firefighters and for all the craft activities that require qualification courses. A flight of steps will also be created from which the public will be able to watch the athletes’ climbing on the opposite wall but also the projections of films and documentaries ».

The structure will be 18 meters high, six of which are underground so as not to exceed the urban limits of the area. Inside, an artificial landscape with plants will be recreated with the excavated materials that will recreate a mountain environment and games for children will be installed.

There will be a structure, surrounded by greenery, to climb outdoors. The building will be built with sustainable materials and will largely be covered with photovoltaic panels.

The total value of the work is 3.2 million euros. «I hope that this structure will be able to attract fans from outside Udine and from outside the region as well. Finally, I would like to thank the Fvg Region for this allocation, thanks to which it will be possible to carry out an ambitious project whose positive impact, in terms of economic induced and aggregative capacity, will benefit the entire city of Udine ».