Welcome back to Toontown, Disneyland-goers!

As of today, Toontown is officially back open in Disneyland, but we got in early to check it out yesterday! However, this also means that a popular ride is finally back open too — Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin!

This ride closed with the Toontown refurbishment in 2022, and now you can finally ride it again!

When we checked earlier today, the ride was sitting at around a 45-minute wait.

This means that there are now three rides in Toontown — Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, and Chip ‘n’ Dale’s GADGETcoaster, which has also reopened.

Don’t forget that you can now meet some of your favorite characters again in Toontown, and don’t miss the new eats in the park as well! As always, be sure to stay tuned to AllEars for all the latest Disney news.

