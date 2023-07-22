rogue waves in Falconara, train chaos on the Bologna junction and unroofed houses in Conselice

20:42 Storm at sea and abnormal waves in the Marche region

Abnormal waves on the coast of Senigallia and surroundings. The thunderstorms announced by the regional civil protection bulletins for today gave rise to a storm at sea which in the late afternoon caused some waves, three according to what some bathers reported, who reached the first rows of umbrellas in the various bathing establishments. The people on the loungers practically ended up in the water; also wet some objects and beach towels left on the beds. There were also moments of fear and many preferred to leave the beach. «It all happened suddenly – explains Daniele Corinaldesi, owner of a concession on the Alighieri seafront in Senigallia -. We didn’t expect it, we just had time to close the umbrellas due to the wind, but we didn’t imagine abnormal waves. They didn’t do any damage, but they sure scared some people, some ran away. Now with these climate changes, everything is to be expected ».

19:46 “Rogue waves” in Falconara: panic on the beach

All in seconds. The sky turning black, swelling with wickedness, and the wind starting to blow very hard. Then, the sea suddenly rises, as if it were an anomalous wave, and comes to eat several rows of umbrellas: three in the Sottomonte area, in Pesaro, where the depth of the beach is wider, at least 6 instead in the establishments of viale Trieste. As indicated by the Corriere Adriatico, the only certainty is that everything happened without warning, as happened 24 hours earlier with the maxi hailstorm (with grains as big as golf balls) which devastated part of the Valcesano. After 20 minutes it was all over, or almost.

19:38 In Conselice “crazy wind, roofless houses”

»The event that hit a large area also affected our municipal area: crazy gusts of wind with phenomena similar to real tornadoes uncovered some houses, ripped off roofs and roofs, caused damage to several cars, uprooted large trees, severed power lines«. Thus Paola Pula, mayor of Conselice, one of the symbolic towns of the May flood, still seriously affected by bad weather today: »We are carrying out inspections for a first summary survey and to request urgent interventions«

18:27 Train chaos on the Bologna junction

Train chaos on the Bologna node. Due to bad weather, disruptions on the line are reported. High Speed, Intercity and Regional trains can experience delays of up to 200 minutes. Between Florence and Bologna both high-speed and regional trains from the south to the north are stationary.

17:00 Storms in Emilia Romagna, roofs uncovered and fallen trees

The storms that are crossing Emilia arrive in Bologna and the city center was also hit by a heavy hailstorm, with hailstones the size of walnuts ringing the alarms of parked cars. Damage and inconvenience were reported in the province, in the area of ​​Zola Predosa, Anzola Emilia, Valsamoggia and towards Ferrara. Inconvenience with roofs uncovered and fallen trees.

16:58 Veneto, over 100 calls to the fire brigade

Numerous calls have arrived to the fire brigade for the new wave of bad weather that has hit the Veneto with fallen branches due to rain and wind. There were around 130 calls in total and 40 interventions are underway in the province of Venice, in particular in the area of ​​the Riviera del Brenta, Dolo, Mira, Mirano, Santa Maria di Sala. Interventions also in the neighboring provinces of Padua, Verona and Vicenza.

14:00 Cloudburst near Cremona, maxi hailstorm and blackout

Wind and hail, with grains the size of tennis balls. Then dozens of trees uprooted and collapsed on cars, flooding, uprooted signs, blackouts, winds at 80 kilometers per hour, dozens of damaged cars, inhabited centers that are unreachable precisely because of the plants that have fallen on the roads. Residents spoke of a nightmare 40 minutes, between 1.30 and 2.10 last night in the Upper Cremasco, in the province of Cremona. Ten countries affected. The fire brigade and civil protection worked to the fullest, with the mayors of the municipalities involved on the front line. Heavy damage to structures and agriculture.

13:59 Bad weather, falls from a boat in Croatia: Trieste lost at sea

Maurizio Kalik, a 71-year-old sailor from Trieste, disappeared into the sea yesterday afternoon, off the coast of Cittanova (Novigrad), in Croatia. The man was aboard his boat with his wife when he was surprised by a violent wave of bad weather. The announcement was made by the Società Triestina Sport del Mare, of which the 71-year-old is a member. «Yesterday afternoon, around 15:30 while the spouses sailed up Istria in the stretch between Porec and Cittanova, they saw the arrival» of a strong wind from the North East. The sailor was trying to get to the port of Cittanova but was unable to lower the sails before the gusts of wind arrived and lost his balance by falling into the sea. The wife’s attempts to recover her husband were useless. Even the search vehicles of the Police and the Captaincy, once they arrived at the scene, failed to locate the 71-year-old. Even the members of the nautical club, warned of what happened, searched the whole area between Lanterna and Cervat-Porat in vain.